H.E.L.P.S. - Helping Everyone Learn to Prevent Scams - Randleman

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach, in conjunction with the Randolph County Public Library System’s Digital Services Librarian, will be presenting the program again for citizens about scams/frauds, ways to prevent them, and ways to protect themselves when using the internet.

Know someone who may benefit or just want to know more? A session has been scheduled for August 12, 2026, at the Randleman Senior Center, located at 144 W. Academy St., Randleman, NC, at 2:00 p.m.