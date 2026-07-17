H.E.L.P.S. - Helping Everyone Learn to Prevent Scams - Randleman
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach, in conjunction with the Randolph County Public Library System’s Digital Services Librarian, will be presenting the program again for citizens about scams/frauds, ways to prevent them, and ways to protect themselves when using the internet.
Know someone who may benefit or just want to know more? A session has been scheduled for August 12, 2026, at the Randleman Senior Center, located at 144 W. Academy St., Randleman, NC, at 2:00 p.m.
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