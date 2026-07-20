Summit Appliance Achieves STAR-K Certification

Star-K Refrigeration by Summit Appliance

The Specialty Refrigeration Manufacturer Introduces Dozens of Premium Appliances Complying with Kosher Living

At Summit Appliance, our STAR-K certified solutions make it easier to find luxury undercounter appliances that not only fit your space, but are also compatible with lifestyle and religious observance.” — Paul Storch

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Appliance, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), has achieved STAR-K certification on a wide range of specialty refrigeration products. This new development can help support kosher households and Sabbath observance.

Long known for its undercounter and ADA compliant refrigeration lineup, Summit achieved STAR-K on 360 products. The line includes undercounter refrigerators and matching freezers, icemakers, outdoor units, drawer refrigeration, and compact to full-sized wine cellars and beverage centers.

"At Summit Appliance, our STAR-K certified solutions make it easier to find luxury undercounter appliances that not only fit your space, but are also compatible with lifestyle and religious observance." said Paul Storch, President of FSI.

All STAR-K certified models feature an integrated Sabbath Mode, allowing the appliance to maintain proper storage temperatures while disabling user-activated electrical functions that would normally occur during operation. When Sabbath Mode is enabled, opening the door will not activate interior lighting, engage fans, or trigger audible alarms, helping users observe the Sabbath and Jewish holidays without affecting appliance performance.

All of Summit’s STAR-K certified models are approved for built-in or freestanding installation. Many also include additional features such as ENERGY STAR certification, panel-ready doors, tri-colored lighting, and commercial approval. The selection includes Summit’s unique Shallow Depth™ series of units measuring less than 18 inches deep.

With thousands of specialty appliances designed for unique installation requirements, Summit continues its commitment to offering one of the industry's broadest selections of space-saving and purpose-built refrigeration.

Summit products are available throughout North America by a large network of authorized resellers. To learn more about Summit Appliance's STAR-K certified refrigeration lineup, visit www.summitappliance.com/star-k-certified-refrigeration

About Felix Storch, Inc.

Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer and distributor of specialty major appliances. Through its Summit Appliance division, it now specializes in residential refrigeration, cooking, and laundry products, with a strong focus on under-counter and ADA-compliant appliances. Summit Commercial caters to the commercial food service market. For medical and hospital-grade appliances, FSI serves the market through its Accucold division, with an ISO/IEC 17025:2015 certified calibration laboratory. In 2015, FSI achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.

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