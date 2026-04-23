Wattsipper by Summit Appliance Introduces Battery-Free 120V Induction Ranges

Wattsipper by Summit Appliance

The Specialty Appliance Manufacturer Paves the Way To Affordable Electrification With Plug & Cook Innovation

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), a manufacturing leader in specialty refrigeration and cooking, has launched a new brand of 120V battery-free induction ranges. Wattsipper by Summit Appliance aims to help make electrification simpler, more accessible, and more practical for today’s evolving housing environments.

Developed to minimize the costs associated with gas conversions, Wattsipper ranges come with pre-installed power cords that enable “Plug & Cook” functionality with a dedicated 20 amp 120V outlet. The entire product uses just 1800 watts of cooking power, roughly 85% less than standard 240V electric ranges. Full cooking capability is achieved through Wattsipper’s patent-pending dynamic power allocation system. The induction surface offers similar cooking precision to gas burners without the dangers of toxic pollutants or leaks. All units comply with the latest UL and FCC standards.

“Many landlords, property managers, and even residents want to move toward electrification and cleaner cooking, but face significant infrastructure limitations, especially in older buildings without 240 volt power,” said Paul Storch, President of FSI, “Wattsipper helps remove those barriers by delivering practical cooking solutions without requiring a premium price tag or complete electrical system overhaul.”

Wattsipper products will be priced 50 to 75% below comparable battery-powered ranges, and will reduce maintenance costs by using conventional cooking components. Without a battery, the weight of these units is identical to conventional stoves. Installation requires little more than plugging the unit into the appropriate 120V receptacle, allowing setup to be complete in minutes.

Wattsipper ranges feature a three zone induction cooking surface and a full-sized oven that can be used in conventional bake or broil modes. A convection fan helps reduce cooking time and can be used to simulate air frying. The line is available in two styles under the Heritage and Contemporary collections, with colors in white, black, and stainless steel. 30” and 24” models will be available this summer, with 20” sizes coming in later 2026.

Summit Appliance’s launch of Wattsipper reflects a broader shift toward adaptable appliances built for changing residential needs. As cities and housing providers explore scalable electrification strategies, Wattsipper aims to serve as the perfect partner for those seeking an affordable path toward electrification.

Wattsipper products are now available for pre-order and will begin shipping in July. For more information, visit wattsipper.com

About Felix Storch, Inc.

Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer and distributor of specialty major appliances. Through its Summit Appliance division, it specializes in residential refrigeration, cooking, and laundry products, with a strong focus on under-counter and ADA-compliant appliances. Summit Commercial caters to the commercial food service market. For medical and hospital-grade appliances, FSI serves the market through its Accucold division, with an ISO/IEC 17025:2015 certified calibration laboratory. In 2015, FSI achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.

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