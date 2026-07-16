Up Late with Will Rogers

Friday, September 11, 6 p.m.

Enjoy an unforgettable night at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum! Stay overnight, choose your sleeping spot, and enjoy activities into the early morning. Your ticket includes a BBQ dinner on Friday night, a light breakfast on Saturday morning, and a variety of activities throughout the night. This is an excellent event for a friend’s night out or a date night. Enjoy a truly one-of-a-kind experience!

Wear your comfy clothes and bring an air mattress — there are plenty of outlets throughout the museum. Or just come and enjoy the evening hours, participants are not required to stay all night. Activities will be available throughout the night.

• Behind-the-scenes museum tours

• Dance and learn to two-step

• Movies in the Will Rogers Theatre, with popcorn

• Video games on the big screen

• Get crafty with painting projects

• Learn to trick rope with our ropin’ cowboys

…more activities to come.

Tickets are $70 per person, $60 for museum members.