Will Rogers Memorial Museum to Break Ground on New Facility

CLAREMORE, Okla. – The Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, Oklahoma, will break ground on a new 20,000-square-foot facility on Friday, August 14. The groundbreaking will take place at 12 p.m. Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson will speak, followed by museum director Tad Jones and Rogers family representative Jennifer Rogers. After the groundbreaking, there will be refreshments and a viewing of the building plans, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb at 1 p.m.

The new three-story building will sit at the northeast corner of the property. It will include a new space to house the museum’s extensive collection, new office space for staff, and, on the top floor, an event center overlooking Claremore.

“Over the years, the collection has expanded so much that we’ve outgrown our current space, and environmental controls from the 1930s no longer meet our needs today. We are looking forward to having a collection space that reflects the best standards of the profession,” said curator Jennifer Holt. “We’re also looking forward to having room for visitors to research on site in our new research library.” The project will also include updates to the existing building. A new entryway with more welcome space and a larger gift shop will be added. The current facility will also be updated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This is a tremendous addition to the historic facility,” said museum director Tad Jones. “We could not have done it without the support of the Oklahoma legislature and donors who have a passion for preserving the legacy of Will Rogers. This renovation will impact guests for generations to come and will help us better share the inspirational life of Will."

Visitors can also view two brand-new exhibits in the museum, including “From Lariat to Mallet,” which highlights Will’s love of polo, and “A Word With Will,” a hands-on experience that lets visitors call Will Rogers on a 1920s-style telephone.

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum was built in 1938 on land Will and Betty Rogers purchased in 1911. After Will’s tragic death, Betty donated the property to the State of Oklahoma to establish a memorial. In 1982, an office wing, library, and theater were added.