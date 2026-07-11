FDLE: 5 Arrested in Operation No Go

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 10, 2026

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement (MPOE) Division, Division of Statewide Intelligence (DSI), and the Tallahassee Regional Operations Center (TROC) partnered with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) to arrest five suspects for violation of Florida law.

The three-day operation targeted 78 registrants residing within Taylor County to confirm address information, as well as compliance with Florida’s registration laws.

Investigative teams made contact with the 45 registrants, conducted verification interviews and arrested three sexual offenders and two sexual predators for registry-related violations and one outstanding warrant. Analysts with MPOE’s Offender Enforcement and Apprehension Unit (OEA) conducted numerous investigative queries leading up to the start of the operation which led to the early detection of unreported/incorrect registration information and identified the outstanding warrant.

Arrestees:

Timothy Harper, 52, sexual offender

Joshua Lundy, 37, sexual offender

Ricky Keith Parker, 62, sexual offender

James Barnes, 58, sexual predator

Kevin Schroeder, 63, sexual predator

The five suspects face various registration offenses, including failure to report change of residence, vehicles, phone numbers, email addresses, and Internet identifiers, as well as knowingly providing false registration information. One individual had an out-of-county warrant issued in Suwannee County on unrelated charges.

Additionally, investigators determined offender Rayabinn Staten, 46, absconded from his registered address in Perry several months prior to registering a new address in a different city. This investigation remains ongoing.

All arrestees were booked into the Taylor County Jail.

The cases are being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit.

FDLE’s Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division partners with sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal law enforcement across Florida to verify compliance with Florida’s registration laws for sex offenders, predators and career offenders.

Citizens can access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry by downloading the FDLE Mobile App and search the online Florida’s Sex Offender Registry at Sexual Offenders and Predators Search.

For Further Information Contact

FDLE Office of Public Information