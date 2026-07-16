2026 Urban & Community Forestry Assistance Grant Program Applications Now Available

Oklahoma Forestry Services is now accepting applications for the 2026 Urban & Community Forestry Assistance Grant Program. The program offers match-free grants for local governments, tribal organizations, nonprofit groups and educational institutions ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to help with urban and community forestry related projects.

Projects can include but are not limited to:

Native tree planting

Storm readiness, response & recovery

Extreme heat mitigation

Street tree planting

Community fruit orchards to combat food insecurity

Municipal tree restoration programs

Greenway development planning

Community forestry workforce program

Tree maintenance & removal

The goal of this grant program is to help governments and groups across Oklahoma implement urban forestry projects that will provide lasting environmental, economic and social benefits for all Oklahomans.

“Community forestry projects can improve quality of life by reducing extreme heat, improving air quality, managing stormwater, enhancing neighborhoods and creating healthier places to live and work,” said Riley Coy, Oklahoma Forestry Services Urban Forestry Coordinator. “These grants will help communities by investing in the long-term benefits that trees can provide.”

Learn more about the program and apply today.

Application Deadline:

October 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Applications may be submitted by email or mail to:

Oklahoma Forestry Services

Urban & Community Forestry Assistance Program

2800 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Email: Riley.Coy@ag.ok.gov

Potential applicants are encouraged to discuss project ideas with Oklahoma Forestry Services before submitting an application. Technical assistance is available throughout the application process.