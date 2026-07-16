Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Urges Landowners to Check for Signs of Timber Theft

07.16.2026

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is urging landowners to inspect their properties for signs of timber theft or trespassing as investigators pursue organized timber theft operations in northeast Oklahoma.

ODAFF is working alongside local, state and federal law enforcement partners in a large-scale investigation into organized timber theft rings operating in the region.

Investigators have found absentee landowners are significantly impacted by timber theft and are strongly encouraged to thoroughly inspect their property or have a trusted representative inspect their property.

Landowners should be alert for potential sings of trespass or timber theft, including:

Vehicle traffic at unusual hours, particularly late at night

Unauthorized off-road vehicle activity

Litter or other evidence of unauthorized access

Recently cut or missing timber

Timber theft may also occur through fraudulent business practices. Landowners who have entered into agreements with timber harvesters and have not received payment, or whose contracts have not been honored are encouraged to report the matter to law enforcement.

Anyone who suspects timber theft, trespassing, or timber-related fraud should contact ODAFF at 405-522-6102 or their local law enforcement agency as soon as possible. Prompt reporting can help investigators identify patterns of criminal activity and protect Oklahoma’s valuable forest resources.