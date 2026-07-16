Congressman Ken Calvert Endorses David Pan for Congress

David Pan

Ken Calvert’s support adds to endorsements for David Pan from the CAGOP, the OCGOP, Reform California, and many other elected officials.

David Pan has plans for ensuring public safety, lowering the cost of living, and providing parents with real choices for their children’s education. I am happy to endorse him for Congress.” — Ken Calvert

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, July 10, 2026, congressional candidate David Pan was endorsed by Congressman Ken Calvert , Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.David Pan stated, “From Day One of his administration, Congressman Ken Calvert has supported President Trump’s agenda to protect the citizens of the United States from enemies outside the United States. I am honored to have his endorsement in my race.”Ken Calvert noted, “David Pan has visited over 10,000 homes in the 46th district, and he has plans for ensuring public safety, lowering the cost of living, and providing parents with real choices for their children’s education. I am happy to endorse him for Congress.”David Pan is a UC Irvine professor, running for Congress in California’s 46th district, covering Anaheim, Fullerton, Orange, Placentia, Santa Anna, Stanton.Find out more at DavidPanforCongress.com

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