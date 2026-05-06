Republican David Pan Accelerates Drive for Congress in CA 46

David Pan receives the endorsement of the New Majority

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A spokesperson for the New Majority of Orange County wrote on Monday, April 27, 2026: “Our Board of Directors voted unanimously to endorse your candidacy for Congressional District 46. … Thank you for your leadership and commitment to our organization’s core principles.” The New Majority describes itself as a network of business executives and community leaders “committed to responsible, pro-growth” policies in government.David Pan said he was “gratified and honored” to be endorsed by this group of “prosperity-focused” civic leaders.Pan has also been endorsed by California Republican Party, Orange County Republican Party, California Congress of Republicans, California Republican Assembly, and Reform California, as well as numerous current and former officeholders Pan is running to ensure public safety, maintain secure borders, empower school parents, transform welfare, and reduce the size and scope of government Pan is a professor of German at the University of California at Irvine. Pan worked as a management consultant at McKinsey and Company in Los Angeles He has also taught at Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford University, and Pennsylvania State University. He is the editor of the scholarly journal Telos. He has a B.A. from Stanford University, and an M.A. and Ph.D. from Columbia University.

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