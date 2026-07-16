I-95 closures overnight at exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Starting late Sunday, July 19, Route 1 on-ramp to southbound I-95 will close each evening and northbound I-95 off-ramp to Route 1 southbound will close late Thursday, July 23

FREDERICKSBURG – Interstate 95 ramp closures are needed as work continues to improve the exit 126 (Spotsylvania) interchange.

Starting late Sunday, July 19 through early Wednesday, July 22, crews will close the Route 1 northbound and southbound on-ramp to southbound I-95 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Route 1 travelers seeking southbound I-95 should use the most convenient alternate interchange based on their destination at exit 118 (Thornburg) or exit 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg

The I-95 northbound off-ramp to southbound Route 1 will close Thursday, July 23 into early Friday, July 24 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. to advance construction.

Detour signs will direct northbound I-95 travelers to continue to exit 130 and use the loop ramps to proceed southbound I-95 and access Route 1 southbound at the exit 126 interchange.

Message boards and signs will alert drivers to the ramp closures and direct them along the recommended detour route.

Click here to visit the project page with online detour maps for the ramp closures at vdot.virginia.gov.