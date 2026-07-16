Resolution Condemns Violence and Harassment Toward Public Servants

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Flynn, FitzGerald, and Murphy unequivocally denouncing violence, assaults, and harassment directed toward Boston Police officers, first responders, and city officials.

The resolution follows an incident on June 28, 2026, in which a Boston Police officer was reportedly surrounded by a crowd while pursuing an arrest and faced objects being thrown at the officer before the suspect fled. The resolution states that incidents targeting public servants contribute to challenges facing city personnel, including concerns related to morale, retention, and recruitment.

The resolution highlights the responsibilities carried by Boston Police officers, Boston Fire Department personnel, Boston EMS, code enforcement officers, and Boston Transportation Department officials in serving residents and protecting communities. It also notes challenges facing public safety agencies, including staffing concerns, increased demands on resources, and the need for continued support for those who serve.

Through the resolution, the Council denounces any violence, assaults, or harassment toward Boston Police officers, first responders, and other city officials. The resolution emphasizes the importance of supporting the individuals and families who provide public safety services and ensuring that city personnel have the resources needed to serve Boston communities.