Council Urges Fair Contract for Direct Support Professionals

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Breadon expressing support for a fair first contract for direct support professionals and assistant residential coordinators at Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired Community Services (MAB) represented by SEIU 509.

Founded in 1903, MAB Community Services provides programs that support people with disabilities in achieving greater independence and community inclusion. According to the resolution, MAB workers assist individuals with disabilities by administering medication, providing personal care, teaching life skills, planning community outings, and offering daily support and companionship. Headquartered in Brighton, the organization serves residents throughout Boston and across Massachusetts.

The resolution notes that MAB's direct support professionals and assistant residential coordinators voted to form a union with SEIU 509 in August 2025 and have been negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement. It outlines workers' proposals for improved wages and benefits, protections against unfair discipline, workplace respect, and protections for immigrant workers. The resolution also states that MAB Community Services offered workers a 2% wage increase and that the parties continue to disagree on disciplinary protections and other contract provisions.

The Council expressed its support for the MAB Community Services employees represented by SEIU 509 and called on MAB Community Services to respond to workers' contract proposals and work toward reaching a fair first contract without delay.