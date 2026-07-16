Founded in January 2024 by Janice V. Johnson, MADMOMS (Mothers Against Drugs, Inc.) was established to honor the legacy of her son, Ja’Maar “5ive” Johnson, while raising awareness about substance-use-related harms and providing support to those affected by loss and recovery. The resolution recognizes Johnson’s more than two decades of service to Boston communities, including her work with The Youth for Unity Project, The Doll House Corporation, and the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

The resolution highlights MADMOMS’ holistic healing services, support groups, community events, and educational programming, as well as initiatives designed to promote awareness, recovery, resilience, and wellness. It also recognizes the organization’s annual Dad Speak Week Live initiative, which creates space for fathers to share experiences, connect families with resources, and celebrate community leadership.

On July 11, 2026, MADMOMS will open the 5ive Star Studio Café at The Phoenix, a songwriting and music space designed to support healing through creative expression, mentorship, and peer support.

The Council declares July 11, 2026 as MADMOMS Day and encourages residents to support the organization’s mission of promoting recovery, remembrance, healing, and community connection.