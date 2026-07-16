Council Affirms Support for Temporary Protected Status Holders

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Louijeune and Pepén, denouncing the United States Supreme Court's decision allowing the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian and Syrian nationals and reaffirming Boston's support for TPS holders living in the city.

Temporary Protected Status, established by Congress in 1990, provides humanitarian protection and work authorization to individuals who cannot safely return to their home countries because of armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions. The resolution notes that the Supreme Court's June 25, 2026 decision allows the federal government to move forward with ending TPS protections for approximately 350,000 Haitian nationals and more than 6,000 Syrian nationals while litigation continues.

The resolution highlights Massachusetts' large Haitian community, including many residents who live and work in Boston in healthcare, education, childcare, construction, transportation, and other essential industries. It also recognizes that many TPS holders have lived in the United States for decades, raising families, operating businesses, and contributing to the city's neighborhoods and civic life.

The Council condemns actions that place TPS holders at risk of deportation, reaffirms its support for Temporary Protected Status recipients residing in Boston, and urges the United States Senate to pass legislation, including S. 4814 or similar measures, to preserve Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals.