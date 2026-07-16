Suspect in Yesterday’s Ben Apple Road Fire Arrested for Arson

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD 3) Firefighters responded to reported smoke and flame observed at a location on S. Ben Apple Road in Southwest Spokane County. Two adults were detained during this evening’s investigation; one was later arrested for Arson 2nd Degree, and the other was released without charges.



This location has been plagued by several recent suspicious fires, which are being investigated by SCFD 3 Fire Investigators and Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives. Investigators continue to analyze evidence to determine if these previous fires are criminal in nature and if the suspect arrested this evening is connected to these prior incidents.



This remains an active investigation, and additional charges/arrests are possible.

On July 15, 2026, at approximately 6:15 pm, a caller reported seeing smoke, and later flames, coming from a trailer on property in the 14700 block of S. Ben Apple Road in Southwest Spokane County.

Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD 3) Firefighters and Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the location.

Upon arrival, SCFD 3 attacked the fire and extinguished the flames, while Deputies worked to identify witnesses.

Knowing this location has had several suspicious fires reported over the last month, SCFD 3 Fire Investigators and Deputies began immediately investigating this fire as a possible arson.

During the joint investigation, two adult persons of interest, one male and one female, were detained.

The adult female was identified as 61-year-old Georgia K. Williams. She was advised of her rights, and she agreed to answer questions. Initially, Williams said she and the male, who owned the trailer, were shopping when the fire was reported and had asked a neighbor to watch the property before they left. When they received a call about the fire, they quickly returned. She denied knowing anything about how it started.

Confronted with evidence that she was the last person inside the trailer, and that seconds after she drove away with the male as a passenger, smoke was observed coming from the trailer, she changed her story.

She admitted to starting the fire, and said the male knew nothing about it. When asked what she was trying to accomplish by starting the fire, she guessed “excitement” but then said she did not know.

With probable cause established, Deputies arrested Williams and transported her to the Spokane County Jail, where she was booked for Arson 2nd Degree.

Lacking evidence to arrest the male who had been detained, combined with Williams stating he did not know her intentions, Deputies released him.

Investigators continue to review evidence that might link Williams to the earlier fires, but at this time she has not been charged with starting them.

No additional information is currently available, but additional charges/arrests are possible as the investigation continues.