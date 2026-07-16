Holst Takes Oath of Office

July 16, 2026

Legislator Patricia Holst recites the oath of office for the District 4 seat on the Oswego County Legislature. Oswego County Court Judge Armen Nazarian swore in the new legislator at the July legislature meeting. Legislator Holst represents portions of the towns of Amboy, Parish and Mexico. Pictured from left are Hon. Nazarian, Holst and her grandson, David Levi Holst.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.