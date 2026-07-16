2025 Point In Time Report (PIT)

The Maine Homeless Planning Website brings together information about the groups, programs, and initiatives working to solve homelessness across the state of Maine.

The Maine Continuum of Care (MCoC) secures HUD funding to create housing and services that help individuals and families exit homelessness and find safe, stable housing.

The Maine Statewide Homeless Council (SHC) advises the Governor, the Legislature, and other entities on matters related to ending and preventing homelessness.