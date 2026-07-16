Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,910 in the last 365 days.

2025 Point In Time Report (PIT)

The Maine Homeless Planning Website brings together information about the groups, programs, and initiatives working to solve homelessness across the state of Maine.

The Maine Continuum of Care (MCoC) secures HUD funding to create housing and services that help individuals and families exit homelessness and find safe, stable housing.

The Maine Statewide Homeless Council (SHC) advises the Governor, the Legislature, and other entities on matters related to ending and preventing homelessness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Point In Time Report (PIT)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.