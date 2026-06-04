MaineHousing: Home Energy Assistance Program Accepting Applications Through May 29

AUGUSTA — Maine households struggling with rising heating costs can still apply for help through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which is accepting applications through May 29, according to MaineHousing.

The federally funded program helps eligible low- and moderate-income households pay a portion of their home heating costs.

In 2025, more than 45,000 Maine households received assistance through HEAP, with the program providing about $23 million in payments to heating fuel vendors on behalf of eligible households.

MaineHousing officials say funding is currently available, but demand could increase as heating fuel prices rise and winter continues.

“MaineHousing and our community action agency partners across Maine stand ready to help as we head through the final weeks of winter and energy prices continue to climb,” MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan said. “These federal resources are intended to ease the burden of energy costs for Maine’s low- and moderate-income households.”

In recent years, demand for heating assistance has surged. In both 2024 and 2025, HEAP experienced short-term waiting lists near the end of the heating season.

Officials say program efficiencies and lower demand this year mean assistance is still available for households that have not yet applied.

While HEAP helps cover a portion of heating costs, it is not designed as a crisis program.

Households without heat or with less than a seven-day supply of fuel may qualify for the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP), which provides a one-time emergency benefit of up to $500 for HEAP-eligible households.

The crisis program will remain available through April 30th.

“We know spring is approaching and warmer days are ahead,” Brennan said. “But now is the time to apply for heating assistance if you haven’t already.”

Residents can apply or learn more about eligibility at www.mainehousing.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

MAINEHOUSING COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

SCOTT THISTLE

[email protected]

207-624-5799

MaineHousing is a mission-driven, independent, quasi-state agency created in 1969 by the Maine State Legislature to address the problems of unsafe, unsuitable, overcrowded, and unaffordable housing. A $3.1 billion financial institution with a staff of over 180 people, MaineHousing is governed by a 10-member Board of Commissioners appointed by the Governor. Each year MaineHousing assists more than 90,000 Maine households to buy, heat, rent, and repair their homes while also investing over $1 billion in the Maine economy.



