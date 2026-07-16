Washington counties mail ballots for August 4 Primary

OLYMPIA — The deadline for county elections offices statewide to mail ballots for the Aug. 4 Primary is Friday, July 17.

Voters participating in the August Primary must return their ballot by Election Day, Aug. 4. Voters are encouraged to use an official ballot drop box Drop boxes are open 24/7 during the voting period and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots can also be returned by mail or delivered in person to a county elections office or voting center. If voters need to return a ballot by mail, they should return it more than a week before Election Day.

All 5.1 million Washington voters are eligible to cast a ballot in the primary election. Primary ballots across the state cover 415 elected positions, ranging from city positions to seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 80 local measures. The top-two primary will decide which candidates for each position will advance to the general election ballot.

“Millions of Washington voters will have their voices heard in this upcoming primary. Voting is one of the most direct and accessible ways that citizens can play a role in shaping the future of our state, and our country,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “Washington is known for running some of the most secure, accurate and accessible elections in this nation. State and local election officials will continue to uphold the highest standards of security and integrity to make sure every eligible citizen gets their say.”

Eligible voters still have time to register to vote or update their voter registration. Monday, July 27, is the last day for online or mail-in voter registration forms to be received to vote in the August Primary. In-person voter registration services are available at voting centers until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can verify their voter registration or check their ballot status by logging on to VoteWA.gov. Voters can also sign up for text message notifications about their ballot online at VoteWA.gov or by texting “VOTE” to 868392.

A complete list of ballot drop boxes and voting centers is available on the Drop Box and Voting Center Locations page.