U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of accepting ballots postmarked on time but received after Election Day

OLYMPIA — On June 29, 2026, the United States Supreme Court ruled that ballots received after Election Day but postmarked on or before Election Day can continue to be counted for federal races.

Under Washington state law, county elections offices are allowed to accept ballots received after Election Day if the ballot was postmarked on or before Election Day. The Supreme Court ruling upholds this practice and means there will be no change to Washington’s ballot acceptance deadline.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Watson v. RNC is a victory for all Washington voters,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “The ruling upholds our longstanding ballot return rules, which support accessible and fair elections. Washington’s ballot return deadline means that the thousands of voters whose ballots are postmarked on time but received after Election Day still have their voices heard. We will continue our record of safe and secure elections in the upcoming midterm.”

The Office of the Secretary of State encourages voters to continue observing best return practices to ensure their ballot is received on time. Using a secure and accessible ballot drop box before 8 p.m. on Election Day guarantees ballots are received on time. If voters need to return their ballot by mail, they should return it more than a week before Election Day.

For more information about upcoming elections, visit sos.wa.gov/elections or log on to VoteWA.gov.