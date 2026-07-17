New eBooks and Audiobooks Now Available in the Palace Project App and Ocean State eZone!

The Office of Library and Information Services (OLIS) is pleased to have been able to provide funding to offer Rhode Island library users access to almost 1,700 new titles in the Ocean State Libraries' (OSL) Ocean State eZone with digital collections from:

Arcadia Publishing: Hyper-local history and regional interest titles focused on New England. (A three-year subscription available through FY29)

BookLife Elite: Top indie-published books across a variety of genres, selected by Publisher’s Weekly.

Top indie-published books across a variety of genres, selected by Publisher’s Weekly. IAP Select Commercial Collections : Curated titles from the Indie Author Project featuring award-winning, bestselling, and highly reviewed books.

: Curated titles from the Indie Author Project featuring award-winning, bestselling, and highly reviewed books. IAP Select Audiobooks : A brand-new audiobook collection from the Indie Author Project.

: A brand-new audiobook collection from the Indie Author Project. Oceanview Publishing: Mystery, thriller and suspense titles.

All of these collections are simultaneous use, allowing unlimited readers to enjoy these titles at the same time with no holds or wait lists.

Explore these exciting new additions today in the Palace Project app!