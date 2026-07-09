Jury Convicts Chimacum Man of Multiple Sex Offences

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A Jefferson County jury on July 6, 2026, convicted Daniel Patrick Griffin, 57, of Chimacum, on all counts following a five-day trial in Jefferson County Superior Court. Griffin was found guilty of Rape of a Child in the First Degree and other sexual offenses, stemming from the sexual abuse of a child between 2015 and 2018, when the child was between the ages of four and six.

The case began in June 2024, when the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (“DCYF”) received a report that the victim, then 12 years old, had disclosed to her mother that she had been sexually abused by Griffin years earlier. During a subsequent forensic interview, the child provided detailed accounts of repeated abuse that occurred while Griffin lived in the family home.

Griffin was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on July 5, 2024. During a recorded interview with detectives, Griffin denied engaging in inappropriate contact but repeatedly stated that he would not dispute her account and described her statements as "her truth."

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Holly Graham. “This verdict reflects the courage of a young survivor who came forward after years of abuse,” said Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy. “Our office is committed to holding offenders accountable and to supporting child victims of sexual abuse throughout the judicial process.”

Court records indicate that this is Griffin's second conviction for the sexual abuse of a child; he was previously convicted in 2000. As a result, Griffin faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release under Washington's Persistent Offender Accountability Act (“Two Strikes” law for certain sex offenses).

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, 2026, in Jefferson County Superior Court.

Case Background

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office opened its investigation in June 2024 after receiving a referral from DCYF. Investigators arranged for a forensic child interview, which was conducted on July 3, 2024, at the Jamestown S'Klallam Justice Center. Based on the findings of that investigation, Griffin was arrested on July 5, 2024, and subsequently charged with Rape of a Child in the First Degree and other related charges.

Trial began in Jefferson County Superior Court and proceeded over five days, during which the jury heard testimony from the victim, family members, forensic interviewers, a friend of the Defendant, and law enforcement personnel. On July 6, 2026, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Sentencing Exposure

Because Griffin has a prior conviction for a qualifying sex offense, this conviction constitutes his second “strike” under Washington's Persistent Offender Accountability Act. Under state law, individuals convicted of a second qualifying strike offense are sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Griffin's sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 31, 2026, in Jefferson County Superior Court.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office thanks the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Jamestown S'Klallam Justice Center, the Dove House, and DCYF for their work on this case.

“These cases take an emotional toll on everyone involved. I deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved.” James Kennedy, Jefferson County Prosecutor.

Dove House Advocacy Services

Dove House is dedicated to offering a comprehensive range of support systems to help individuals and families overcome challenges and build brighter futures. Their extensive array of services includes advocacy and support groups, designed to empower and provide essential resources for those in need. https://www.dovehousejc.org/ or frontdesk@dovehousejc.org.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is led by Sheriff Andy Pernsteiner and serves the residents of Jefferson County, Washington, with a mission to protect lives, property, and community well-being through proactive law enforcement, victim support, and public engagement. Learn more at https://www.co.jefferson.wa.us/172/Sheriff

About Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office is led by James Kennedy and serves the residents of Jefferson County, Washington, with a mission to protect the community and give victims a voice in the criminal justice system. Learn more at https://www.co.jefferson.wa.us/347/Prosecuting-Attorneys-Office