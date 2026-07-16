GFS Chemicals® Expands GFS Express

Doubles the number of essential laboratory chemicals that will be kept in stock for same-day shipping

Customers shouldn't have to build their schedules around out-of-stocks and shipping delays” — GFS Chemicals Marketing Manager Eric Trimble

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFS Chemicals, a leading manufacturer of specialty and fine chemicals, announces the immediate expansion of its popular GFS Express program. Designed to be a no-hassle way to get laboratories and manufacturers the products they need quickly, the curated program guarantees in-stock availability with same-day or next-day shipping of essential chemicals and supplies. The GFS Express program guarantees that if the company cannot ship the products as promised, GFS Chemicals pays for the freight.This year, GFS Chemicals is adding more than 100 products to its GFS Express program, increasing the total number of qualifying products to 200 in 2026. Recent additions include Karl Fischer CRM Water Standards, trace metal acids, and a variety of reagents. This newly expanded offering will also include additional products across the company’s catalog, ranging in product category, grade, and application.“Customers shouldn't have to build their schedules around out-of-stocks and shipping delays, says GFS Chemicals Marketing Manager Eric Trimble. That's the whole reason we’re expanding GFS Express. The chemicals they count on are in stock, they ship the same day, and if we miss, we cover the freight. That's the experience we want them to have every time they order.”Program DetailsGFS Express orders must be placed and processed by 12:00 p.m. EST to ship the same day. Orders processed after noon EST will ship on the next business day. If GFS Chemicals cannot fulfill the shipping commitment, the company covers the full freight cost. This service is available to customers in the United States and Canada. Some exclusions apply.To learn more about GFS Chemicals and the GFS Express program, visit www.gfschemicals.com , email service@gfschemicals.com, or call 800.858.9682.

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