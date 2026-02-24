GFS Chemicals® Launches New Website with Improved User Experience and Technical Resources

Modern website design offers more efficient ways to browse products, research information, and manage accounts.

Our goal is to give customers the best experience possible—from online ordering and in-stock guarantees to product quality and great customer service.
— GFS Chemicals Marketing Manager, Eric Trimble
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFS Chemicals®, a leading manufacturer of specialty and fine chemicals, announces the launch of a newly designed website that prioritizes user experience, functionality, technical support, and the overall customer experience. The reimagined website, www.gfschemicals.com, provides easier navigation to research the company’s growing product line of over 15,000 products, offers improved technical information, and a more satisfactory account management experience.

Users can search by product name, item number, SKU, CAS number, and keywords with improved results. Searches can be further refined by product category, grade, and purity.

The resources section includes over 30 product brochures available for download, a dedicated certifications page, an updated FAQ section, and a comprehensive technical library that includes published chemistry research by the company’s founder, G. Frederick Smith, and other respected authors.

GFS Chemicals’ Marketing Manager, Eric Trimble, notes, “Our goal is to give customers the best experience possible—from online ordering and in-stock guarantees to product quality and great customer service. Our website is pivotal to that experience, and we’re excited to build upon what’s already been improved and continue to roll out new features over the coming months.”

With a focus on customer support, the new site features significantly improved user account management, making purchasing, supply chain management, and documentation easier for both new and existing customers.

GFS Chemicals, a family-owned business formed in 1928, manufactures and offers products across a broad range of categories, including acids and bases, buffers and volumetric solutions, fine and specialty organics, inorganic compounds, reagents, reference standards, separation media, solvents, and lab supplies under three divisions – Research & Analytical, Inorganic Technologies, and Fine & Specialty Organics.

To learn more about GFS Chemicals, visit  www.gfschemicals.com, email service@gfschemicals.com, or call 800.858.9682.

Leslie Allen
Wildcat Communications
+1 615-429-7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
Almost a 100 Years of Excellence

GFS Chemicals
155 Hidden Ravines Drive
Powell, Ohio, 43065
United States
+1 615-429-7965
Founded in 1928, GFS Chemicals is a family-owned, global leader in the manufacture and distribution of high-purity, specification-driven specialty and fine chemicals for diverse industries - pharma, textiles, agriculture, food, environmental, petrochemical, photovoltaic, battery, and semiconductor. GFS operates from a state-of-the-art, 14,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio where more than 8,000 products are researched, developed and manufactured. Top GFS Chemicals brands include Veritas® Quantum trace metal grade acids, Veritas® Ultimate high purity solvents, Watermark® Karl Fischer reagents and CRM water standards. www.gfschemical.com

