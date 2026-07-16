Massachusetts Senate to Debate Major Economic Development Package

Senate’s Ec-Dev Bill Expands Massachusetts’ Housing Potential,Supports Public Safety Around New AI, Aids Scientific Research

(BOSTON—7/16/2026) The Massachusetts Senate will debate a $325 million economic development bill next week that lifts all sectors of the Massachusetts economy, reins in the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), and helps grow the state’s supply of housing units.

The bill also regulates fast e-bikes and scooters with age restrictions and safety standards in response to recent public safety concerns and technological advancements.

And at a time when public higher education institutions face increased uncertainty around federal funding for scientific research, the legislation invests $100 million to help maintain the pace of scientific discovery and retain the talented graduate and post doctorate workforce in public higher education.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means voted to redraft the legislation this morning and advance it to the full Senate.

Senators will debate the bill—S.3178, An Act relative to economic development in the Commonwealth—during a formal session next Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Supporting local jobs, business growth, and tourism, the bill includes $325.1 million in authorizations to improve the quality of life in Massachusetts, including: $100 million to support growth in the defense sector; $75 million to support development of AI; and a combined $45 million to boost downtown business districts, community development financial institutions, and small businesses.

While making a strong investment in the growth of the AI industry in Massachusetts, the Senate’s bill takes seriously the critical safety concerns around the future of AI. A provision would require major AI developers to set up frameworks that mitigate the risk of potential catastrophes and critical safety incidents.

By requiring automatic two-family zoning on residential lots across Massachusetts, the legislation doubles down on the Senate’s commitment to rapidly grow the state’s housing supply and meet demand. Duplexes would be allowed by-right on all residential lots, subject to reasonable limitations, under a key provision of the bill.

Full details of the legislation are available in fact sheets in the Senate press room.

The Senate’s legislation is based on an economic development bill filed this spring by Governor Maura Healey.

The Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies reported the bill with an 18-0 vote on June 22, 2026, following a public hearing on May 19, 2026. A version of the bill was then passed by the House of Representatives.

All votes taken at the committee and chamber levels are publicly posted on the Legislature’s website.

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