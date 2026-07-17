Senate Passes Bill Bolstering Security Protocols, Support for Assaulted Health Care Employees

Legislation responds to reports that nearly 7 in 10 nurses have experienced workplace assault, requiring annual security reviews and new protections for victims

(BOSTON—7/16/2026) The Massachusetts Senate acted today to support the safety of frontline health care workers by improving vital security protocols at hospitals and doctors’ offices across the state.

Responding to a troubling spate of violent incidents, the Senate’s legislation would require annual reviews of security protocols and potential risks at health care facilities.

The legislation passed by the Senate, S.3171, also helps law enforcement make timely arrests for assaults at health care facilities, extends new supports to health care employees who are assaulted on the job, and shields victims’ personal information from assailants.

“Health care workers show up every day to take care of us. The least we can do is make sure they're safe while they do it,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Today we are giving hospitals and law enforcement the tools they need to prevent violence before it happens and respond quickly when it does, so our nurses, doctors, and health care staff can focus on what they do best: caring for patients. I am grateful to Chair Rodrigues for stewarding this legislation, to Chair Lovely for her leadership, and to each member for their support.”

“No health care worker should ever be subjected to violence in the course of their duties, working long hours to selflessly care for their patients,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “It’s alarming that almost seven out of 10 nurses have reported workplace violence, an unacceptable statistic that must end now. Our dedicated health care workers will now have updated workplace violence prevention programs and a stronger support system to ensure a safe and professional workplace environment. The legislation also addresses privacy issues, shielding a victim’s identity to allow for retribution-free reporting of violent incidences, and safeguarding an employee’s earned time for injuries sustained on the job. I would like to thank Senator Lovely her tireless efforts to move this legislation forward.”

“Health care workers do God’s work every day to selflessly care for our loved ones and all Massachusetts’ residents,” said Senator John J. Cronin (D-Fitchburg), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. “Today, the Senate took action so our laws better protect our health care workforce when they’re taking care of us.”

“Every 36 minutes, a health care worker in Massachusetts is assaulted or threatened on the job,” said Senator Joan B. Lovely (D-Salem), lead Senate sponsor of the legislation. “That is not the job description, and it never should be a reality for any professional. The bill the Senate passed today is built on legislation I have filed session after session on behalf of our nurses, our front-line caregivers, and our hospitals. It requires every facility to assess its own risks with its own workers, build a real prevention program, and ensure accountability. It gives an assaulted worker paid leave, privacy, and a lawful response. I thank Senate President Spilka and Chair Rodrigues for making this a Senate priority, and I thank the nurses who never stopped telling us what was happening on their floors.”

Nearly seven out of 10 nurses report having experienced an assault in the workplace, according to data shared by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, 1199SEIU, and the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.

The Senate bill backs up law enforcement officers who respond to those incidents by allowing timely, warrantless arrests for line-of-duty assault and battery on a health care employee. This reasonable use of a warrantless arrest, in situations where the officer has probable cause to believe the suspect committed the assault, is similar to existing exceptions to allow timely arrests in domestic violence cases.

Supporting health care employees who are assaulted on the job, the bill requires employers to offer paid leave that covers an employee’s time seeking medical treatment and aiding in the prosecution of their attacker. It would also shield the victim’s personal, residential address on criminal complaints.

Full details of the bill are available in a fact sheet in the Senate’s press room.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means redrafted the legislation and advanced it to the full Senate with a 13-0 vote on July 9, 2026. Previous versions of the bill were reviewed by the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security and passed by the House of Representatives.

The Senate passed the bill and sent it to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

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