Senate Acts to Bring Oversight to Massachusetts’ Unregulated Home Care Industry

Bill creates new licensure structure for home care workers, including background checks and a public list of verified agencies

(BOSTON—7/16/2026) The Senate passed legislation today to help older adults age in place in Massachusetts by improving the industry that assists elders with basic care like cooking, dressing, and bathing.

The Senate’s legislation strengthens the integrity of the home care industry and its workers, who provide the daily non-medical care that is key to helping people stay in the comfort of their own homes as they age.

Massachusetts is currently among a handful of states that do not regulate home care agencies.

By checking and licensing home care workers, the Senate bill gives peace of mind to families while also ensuring that workers are safe and prepared.

“Aging in place shouldn't mean rolling the dice on who’s coming into your home,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This legislation brings much-needed oversight to an industry that too many families rely on without knowing who’s really providing that care. Today the Senate is giving older adults and their loved ones the peace of mind they deserve, while also supporting a workforce that deserves recognition for the essential work they do. I applaud Chair Rodrigues for his stewardship of the legislation, and Senator Jehlen for her leadership in getting this bill passed.”

“Home care is such an important component to our overall system, allowing people to remain in their homes with dignity, and receive the care they need to maintain their daily lives,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “By creating a licensure process, both the caregiver and the client benefit, ensuring the best care for our residents, and increasing the level of integrity for the home care worker. This legislation closes a loophole that will now mandate that these important health care workers be under proper state regulations and oversight. These regulations will go a long way towards giving patients, and their families, a large measure of comfort and peace of mind. I thank Senator Jehlen for her longstanding commitment towards improving the lives of our senior population in the Commonwealth.”

“Everyone—consumers and workers—will be safer with home care licensure,” said Senator Patricia D. Jehlen (D-Somerville), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Aging and Independence and lead Senate sponsor of the legislation. “If you qualify for state-paid home care, the agency who sends you workers is required to train and supervise them and meet other standards. But if you’re private pay, you may have to find someone in a hurry. There are a large and growing number of agencies, many for profit. They can send care workers who would come into your home and help with grocery shopping and even intimate help with showering. We don’t even know how many such agencies there are. And they don’t have to meet any standards. The bill is supported by home care organizations, SEIU 1199, and consumer groups. Most of us will need long term care at some point, and many of us will find it very hard to afford. The long term services and supports commission will take the next step toward creating social insurance for long term care, building on the work we commissioned last year which created a set of models we could choose from, with variables such as the required contribution and the amount or duration of benefits. Establishing social insurance for long term care will make it possible for many more people to age with financial security.”

Under the bill—S.3170, An Act to improve Massachusetts home care—the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) would create the licensure structure, which would include fingerprinting and background checks.

A worker’s driving record would also be checked if they provide transportation for their client.

The legislation also helps connect people in need of care with a properly checked home care service. EOHHS would share a list of verified and licensed agencies on its website.

Full details of the legislation are available in a fact sheet in the Senate’s press room.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means redrafted the bill and voted 13-0 to advance it to the full Senate on July 9, 2026. The legislation was reviewed last year by the Joint Committee on Aging and Independence and a prior version was passed by the House of Representatives.

The Senate passed the bill and sent it to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

Statement of Support

Cari Medina, Executive Vice President, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

“As Massachusetts’ population ages, the demand for home care is rising. Older adults and people with disabilities who receive care at home, and their families, deserve protection from fly-by-night home care operations that cut corners and mistreat workers to make a quick buck. This legislation establishes clear standards, backed by state oversight, to ensure that those entrusted with caring for our state’s most vulnerable residents live up to that serious responsibility. We appreciate Senate President Spilka and Senator Rodrigues for their support of this critical legislation, and want to especially thank Senator Jehlen for her strong leadership on behalf of homecare workers and those they care for. We look forward to working to get this legislation over the finish line and provide the common-sense protections that older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers deserve.”

###