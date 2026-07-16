Chan Tsz King: Macao’s overall public security situation remains stable

MACAU, July 16 - The Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King, today said there had been a total of 6,628 criminal cases opened by the police in the first half of 2026, representing a year-on-year decrease of 71 cases, or a 1.1 percent fall. The numbers reflected the effectiveness of law-enforcement’s prevention and suppression measures, and indicated Macao’s overall public security situation remained stable and positive.

Secretary Chan made the remarks at a press briefing to announce the 2026 half-year crime figures and enforcement statistics.

Amid a complex and evolving environment, the security authorities have consistently upheld the holistic approach to national security, fully implemented the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government’s established policy guidelines, advanced the concept of comprehensive security governance, and built a modern dynamic prevention and control system. This was all aimed at creating a tangibly safe and predictable environment in which the public can have trust.

According to statistics for the first half of 2026, there were 1,006 fraud cases, representing a decrease of 122, or 10.8 percent, compared to the corresponding period in 2025. Among them, telecommunications and online fraud cases numbered 283, which was 177 fewer cases year-on-year, or a 38.5 percent decrease. This demonstrated the effectiveness of preventive measures, and the significant rise in the public’s awareness of scams.

The security authorities noted that certain types of fraud – such as investment scams, impersonation of public officials or law enforcement officials, and romance scams – continued to result in high financial losses. Police would continue to address these crimes comprehensively through prevention, loss recovery, and enforcement actions.

On loss recovery efforts, the Judiciary Police maintained cooperation with local financial institutions and overseas law enforcement agencies. In the first half of the year, 404 cases of fraud attempts were either successfully intercepted or victims dissuaded, involving over 87 million patacas. There was additionally a total of 256 bank accounts identified, suspected of being linked to fraud. The accounts had been reported to banks, on an early-warning basis, for freezing measures.

Since the end of 2025, police in Guangdong and in Macao had established a mechanism to alert each other about potential scam victims. As of June this year, the Macao authorities had used this mechanism to dissuade 45 potential victims, preventing losses exceeding 2.6 million patacas.

Violent crimes totalled 129 cases in the first half of 2026, a year-on-year increase of five cases, or 4 percent up. Serious violent crimes such as kidnapping, murder, and grievous bodily harm, generated either no cases or were at very low levels.

Over the past six months, crimes against the person totalled 1,309 cases, up by 93 cases, or an increase of 7.6 percent year-on-year. Property-related crimes amounted to 3,831 cases, a decrease by 92 cases, or 2.3 percent year-on-year. Crimes disturbing social order numbered 270, representing a 2.2 percent decrease or six fewer cases from the prior-year period. Crimes against the territory totalled 175, 78 fewer cases, or a 30.8-percent decrease. Other unclassified criminal cases went up by 12 cases, to 1,043 cases, a 1.2-percent rise from a year earlier.

Police initiated 1,278 cases related to gambling activities in the first half of 2026, an increase of 139 cases, or up 12.2 percent, compared to the same period last year. Among them, illegal currency exchange operations for gambling rose to 259 cases, or by 7.9 percent. Illicit money lending and related unlawful detention – previously major concerns for public order – declined to 87 and 6 cases respectively, down 13.9 percent and 53.8 percent respectively year-on-year.

Juvenile delinquency cases totalled 87 in the first six months, showing six cases more, or a 7.4-percent rise year-on-year. The most numerous form involved common assault, with 46 cases, an increase of 11 from last year, primarily involving physical altercations among friends or classmates during play or sports. A small number of cases involved bullying.

Secretary Chan highlighted that traffic violation statistics were included for the first time, covering offences such as mobile phone use while driving, failure to give way, running red lights, and speeding.

The Public Security Police, in coordination with the Transport Bureau, jointly proceeded on 1,238 taxi-related violations in the first half of the year, down 13.8 percent year-on-year. Jaywalking cases totalled 2,759 in the first six months of 2026, down 41 percent from a year earlier. Failure by vehicles to give way rose to 1,072 cases, or by 35.2 percent. Mobile phone use while driving dropped to 873 cases, or by 12.1 percent. Red-light running increased sharply to 4,401 cases, or by 74 percent. Speeding violations totalled 7,435 cases, down 6.9 percent.

Mr Chan said data relating to half-year enforcement work remained moderate in scope, indicating a stable security environment and strong societal resilience, thanks to the joint efforts of law enforcement and the public. The data nonetheless revealed notable increases in certain offences linked to tourist spots, casinos, hotels, and youth-related issues – serving as a reminder that the authorities must remain vigilant in a complex and changing environment. Particular attention must be paid to fostering correct values among young people, he stated.

In the second half of the year, the security authorities would continue to make precise deployments in response to evolving crime trends, strengthen interdepartmental cooperation mechanisms, and effectively address public concerns. The security authorities would also continue to support national development strategies and the MSAR Government’s key initiatives, safeguarding Macao’s appropriate economic diversification and the deepened development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

In addition, the security authorities adjusted the format for summarising Macao’s crime statistics and law enforcement data. Instead of holding briefings on a quarterly basis, the new arrangement will see briefings held semi-annually. Efforts will be made to complete the statistical analysis of each half-year period, with the briefing scheduled for the following month, thereby enhancing information transparency and improving the timeliness of data release.