Cyclosporiasis: What You Need To Know

You may have heard about a nasty stomach bug caused by Cyclospora - an intestinal parasite that can cause symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhea, or vomiting. While the U.S. sees cases of cyclosporiasis every year, this season is more severe than usual. Thousands of cases have been reported in over 30 states.

Although some cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in Washington, the state is not experiencing an outbreak or an unusual spike in infections like those seen elsewhere. None of the cases reported in Washington this season are linked to active outbreaks in other states.

Public health officials suspect the current surge in cases is linked to contaminated raw produce, specifically packaged salad greens.

How can I protect myself?

Fresh fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet. Here are some things you can do every day to protect yourself and your family:

Rinse thoroughly: Rub fresh produce under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking it, even if it is labeled as pre-washed. Scrub firm items with a clean brush.

Rub fresh produce under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking it, even if it is labeled as pre-washed. Scrub firm items with a clean brush. Trim damage: Cut away any bruised or damaged areas on produce before eating or preparing.

Cut away any bruised or damaged areas on produce before eating or preparing. Wash your hands: Always use soap and water after using the bathroom, touching raw foods, or touching your mouth, face, or another surface that could be contaminated.

Always use soap and water after using the bathroom, touching raw foods, or touching your mouth, face, or another surface that could be contaminated. Fully cook raw foods to kill bacteria or other germs. Germs that cause sickness aren’t killed if the food is not fully cooked. Find out the proper cooking temperatures for foods.

Germs that cause sickness aren’t killed if the food is not fully cooked. Find out the proper cooking temperatures for foods. Avoid cross-contaminating food or utensils. Cross-contamination happens when you touch raw food - like meat or fish - that contains harmful bacteria and then touch food that won’t be cooked - like greens for a salad. Someone might get sick if cooked or uncooked foods, plates, utensils, cutting boards, or other surfaces are contaminated.

Cross-contamination happens when you touch raw food - like meat or fish - that contains harmful bacteria and then touch food that won’t be cooked - like greens for a salad. Someone might get sick if cooked or uncooked foods, plates, utensils, cutting boards, or other surfaces are contaminated. Refrigerate promptly: Put cut, peeled, or cooked produce in the fridge within two hours.

What are the symptoms of cyclosporiasis?

Diarrhea is the main symptom. It can last weeks or months if left untreated. Symptoms usually start within a week of ingesting the parasite.

Other symptoms include:

nausea

vomiting

loss of appetite

abdominal cramping

bloating

fatigue

weight loss

low-grade fever

What should I do if I think I have cyclosporiasis?

If you think you might be sick with cyclosporiasis, contact your health care provider.

Please report suspected or confirmed cases to Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS). Call our Nurse of the Day at (360) 778-6089 or email [email protected] .

. To report illness from a restaurant or other food service establishment, contact WCHCS at 360-778-6000 or email the Food Safety Program at [email protected] .

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