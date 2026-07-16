Saskatchewan Leads in Housing Starts

CANADA, July 16 - Released on July 16, 2026

Today, latest data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation shows that Saskatchewan's housing starts increased 100.3 per cent from June 2025 to June 2026, ranking second among the provinces.

"Housing starts are an important indicator of how many people and families are choosing to invest in Saskatchewan," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "New home construction is great news for our construction sector, creating jobs across the province and strengthening our economy."

In June 2026, housing starts on single family dwellings increased by 29.7 per cent, while multiple units increased by 146.6 per cent, compared to June 2025.

Housing starts are a measure of the number of new housing builds where construction has begun.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2025 real GDP reached an all-time high of $85.4 billion. This was an increase of 2.2 per cent, putting the province well above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy are driving that momentum.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

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