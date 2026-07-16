Narrow Hills Provincial Park Recovery Hits Milestone with Over 80,000 Trees Planted

CANADA, July 16 - Released on July 16, 2026

Efforts to help Narrow Hills Provincial Park recover from last year's wildfires continue, with more than 81,180 tree seedlings planted in June.

Crews also completed a major transplant project, moving nearly 1,000 larger trees from highway right-of-ways into fire-impacted campgrounds. These mature trees help restore shade and improve the visitor experience more quickly while younger vegetation continues to grow.

"Nature is incredibly resilient, and it is encouraging to know that new growth is already happening at Narrow Hills Provincial Park," Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Brad Crassweller said. "By supporting this natural recovery with large-scale planting, we are helping the park recover faster so visitors can continue to enjoy it for years to come."

In early May 2025, wildfires burned through several areas of the park forcing the closure of it last summer. Currently, signs of recovery are visible, as much of the landscape is regenerating naturally with the help of strong winter moisture and a wet spring.

This work builds on the efforts completed last summer, where 73,080 seedlings were planted in the park, primarily around the Pine Lake area. Collectively, more than 154,260 seedlings have been planted since 2025. In addition to tree planting, in March 2026, 80 hectares of not sufficiently regenerated (NSR) forest land was aerially seeded with jack pine utilizing a drone.

Students and local cottagers have also played a role in the recovery. A community planting day in June brought over 40 volunteers together who helped restore the landscape and support the long-term health of the park by planting 500 seedlings in the Lower Fishing Lake Campground.

Visitors are already returning to Narrow Hills Provincial Park, with many campgrounds and amenities open for the season. Those planning a trip are encouraged to check availability and view campsite photos in advance through the provincial parks reservation system.

"Thanks to all the recovery efforts Narrow Hills reopened this summer, and I know that park staff are delighted to see visitors return for another season," Crassweller said.

As recovery continues, visitors are asked to respect posted signage and help protect newly restored areas.

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