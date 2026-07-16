County Clerk Office Closure
The Clerks office will be closing at 12pm on Monday, August 31, 2026 due to finalization of office books.
If you have anything that needs to be filed per statute, please file before 12pm/noon on August 31, 2026. The Clerks office will not be able to receive any type of payment.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
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