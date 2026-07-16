Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,891 in the last 365 days.

County Clerk Office Closure

The Clerks office will be closing at 12pm on Monday, August 31, 2026 due to finalization of office books.

If you have anything that needs to be filed per statute, please file before 12pm/noon on August 31, 2026.  The Clerks office will not be able to receive any type of payment.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County Clerk Office Closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.