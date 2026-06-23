Rutherford County Commission Approves Mayor Joe Carr’s Last Budget With No Property Tax Increase

Rutherford County – TN (06/22/2026) Rutherford County Commission approved Mayor Joe Carr’s last budget of his term today by a vote of 20 -1. As with his previous three budgets, this is a conservative, effectively balanced proposal, with the Rutherford County School System accounting for almost all the budgeted deficit. Like the last three years, no property tax increase is included. The Rutherford County property tax assessment decreased to $1.4885 per $100 of assessed value, down from $1.8762, and remains one of the lowest rates in Middle Tennessee.

The Rutherford County School operating budget represents approximately 66% of the total budget appropriations. The total budget as passed is $989,894,655.

Rutherford County employees will receive up to a 3.25% cost of living increase, and those eligible will receive an additional 1.75% step.

Rutherford County Commission Chairman Jeff Phillips reflected on the budget process.

“This Budget was difficult but the smoothest process I've experienced,” Phillips said. “I would like to thank and acknowledge our Finance Director Michael Smith and his Staff for their hard work and leadership through the process, Mayor Carr and this Staff, Budget Chairman Robert Peay and the Budget Committee, our Department Heads, H.R. Director Sonya Stephenson, School Superintendent Dr. Sullivan, his staff, and the School Board, and also our County Commission.

During the meeting, Smith thanked his team for their hard work.

“This budget truly was a team effort, “ Smith said. “I’m proud of the collaboration of multiple departments which led to a balanced budget that will keep our reserves strong. This positions the county well for the future. It is remarkable a county of this size can accomplish so much without the need of a property tax increase.”

Carr prioritized a balanced budget and pay increases for all county employees during his term, with his final budget proposal maintaining that goal.

“This budget continues to reward the hard-working employees that contribute on a daily basis to serve the community and make Rutherford County a premier destination for those wanting to work, go to school, or raise a family,” Carr said.

“No other mayor has given pay raises to county employees four years in a row. The department heads once again submitted budgets void of excessive spending and increases. Our strategies and conservative principles have led to Rutherford County being a part of an elite group of counties in the nation who hold AAA bond ratings from Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch rating agencies. I’m leaving the county in an excellent financial position that will prevent Mayor-elect Randy Allen from being required to raise property taxes in the foreseeable future after he gets into office. A luxury that I was not afforded.”

The full budget may be found at https://rutherfordcountytn.gov/proposed_budgets.





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