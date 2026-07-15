July 15, 2026

Skagit County Commissioners Certify Housing Authority Annual Plan, Highlighting Progress in Expanding Housing Stability The Skagit County Board of Commissioners voted on July 13, 2026, to certify the Housing Authority of Skagit County's (HASC) 2026 Public Housing Agency (PHA) Annual Plan, recognizing the agency's continued efforts in expanding access to stable housing for some of the county’s most vulnerable community members. Federal regulations require housing authorities to submit annual PHA plans to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). As part of that process, the Board of County Commissioners must certify that HASC’s annual plan is consistent with Skagit County's Consolidated Plan. Over the past several years, Skagit County Commissioners have encouraged HASC to make improvements to ensure housing resources reach those with the greatest needs. This year’s certification highlights the progress HASC has made, including: More than 20% of Housing Choice Vouchers are now dedicated to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, helping connect some of the community's most vulnerable residents with stable housing.

Increased voucher utilization by drawing down reserves that had accumulated over several years, allowing more federal housing assistance to reach local families.

In partnership with the Anacortes Housing Authority, HASC quickly administered 25 Tenant Protection Vouchers, helping residents maintain stable housing.

Full utilization of available Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers is expected once leasing is complete at Ballington Flats, a 42-unit affordable housing complex, operated by Volunteers of America Western Washington. "Access to stable housing is critical to the health and well-being of our community," said Commissioner Ron Wesen. “This certification reflects what’s possible when we work together toward shared goals. We’re encouraged by HASC’s efforts to maximize resources, strengthen partnerships, and help more individuals, families, veterans, and people experiencing homelessness access safe, stable housing." These efforts also highlight the positive momentum generated by North Star, a countywide initiative to reduce homelessness and improve behavioral health outcomes, and reaffirm that collaboration and leveraging of resources among local government, providers, and community partners are creating better outcomes for Skagit County residents. For more information about the Housing Authority of Skagit County, visit www.skagitcountyha.org. To learn more about North Star, visit northstarskagit.org.