RapidRide I Line construction update (July 2026)

Join the Renton Area Mobility Project Board and help shape the future of transit

Changes are rolling into Renton—and King County Metro wants you on board! If you live, work or travel through the city, this is your chance to guide critical transit service development. Metro is seeking members for the Renton Area Mobility Project Board, a community-driven group that will guide a major redesign of bus service around downtown Renton and the soon-to-be-built Renton Transit Center near the South Renton Park & Ride.

This new hub—funded jointly by Metro and Sound Transit—will connect Renton with Burien and Bellevue via Sound Transit’s fast, frequent Stride BRT S1 Line when it launches in 2028. Your voice can help steer the journey.

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RapidRide I Line is coming to Renton, Kent and Auburn

King County Metro has begun construction to build 17 miles of new RapidRide service in Renton, Kent, and Auburn. Once I Line is in service in 2027 it will provide connections to the Renton Transit Center, Kent Transit Center and Auburn Station. The I Line will also connect riders to the RapidRide F Line, Sound Transit buses; Sounder Train; and local bus service, making it easier for people to travel to and from regional destinations and access a network of local bus routes. Metro is building RapidRide I Line to meet a critical need for improved north-south transportation options in south King County. Visit our new website to check out our interactive map and learn about the passenger stations and other improvements this project will bring!

What to expect during construction

Construction activity, mainly along roads and sidewalks, is underway. Typical work hours will be Monday through Friday, 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, with some nighttime and weekend work. Construction may cause temporary changes or disruptions to your usual access or travel patterns along the RapidRide I Line route. The contractor will work in designated construction zones with potential temporary local impacts over the course of the project.

Businesses remain open during RapidRide I Line construction. While the area may experience temporary changes in appearance and accessibility, businesses and services remain fully operational and ready to welcome customers. You will also see “Business Open During Construction” signs to help guide customers to nearby business locations.

When traveling near I Line construction areas, please stay alert to changing conditions. Work zones can shift daily, so it is important to watch for updated traffic patterns, signage, and the presence of drivers, pedestrians, and people biking or rolling. Construction along this corridor will continue through 2027, which means ongoing activity and potentially increased traffic.

Please follow all crew instructions, posted signs, and guidance from flaggers, whose role is to help keep both travelers and workers safe. Your attentiveness, patience, and courtesy help ensure that everyone in the public right‑of‑way can return home safely each day.

Renton

Talbot Rd S & Benson Dr S

Work occurring on the west side of Talbot Rd S from July 20th to the 22nd Initial survey and traffic control setup Sidewalk removal Prepare for and install shelter footings Replace sidewalk



Talbot Rd S & S 32nd St

Work occurring on the west side of Talbot Rd S from July 8th to August 2nd Remove sidewalk, curb, and gutter Prepare for retaining wall installation



Talbot Rd S & S 23rd St

Work occurring on the west and east sides of Talbot Rd S from July 7th to the 31st Install sidewalk (west) Sawcut and remove sidewalk, curb, and gutter (east) Install storm drain (east) Install shelter footings (east) Install curb and sidewalk (east) Remove roadway pavement (east) Pave roadway base and top (east) Traffic control set up (west)



Ave S & Mills Ave S

Work occurring on the south and north sides of SE Carr Rd from July 6th to the 10th

SE Carr Rd & 105th Pl SE

Work occurring on the north and south sides of SE Carr Rd from July 7th to the 13th Roadway paving (north side) Light pole foundation installation Service cabinet foundation installation Prepare for remaining curb and gutter installation



108th Ave SE & SE 180th St

Work occurring on the north side of SE 180th St from July 8th to the 9th Prepare for roadway paving Roadway paving



108th Ave NE & 192nd St

Work occurring on the east side of 108th Ave SE from July 7th to the 9 th Install underground electrical utilities and pole foundations Prepare for and install curb and gutter Prepare for shelter footing installation



S Grady Way & Talbot Rd S

Work occurring on the north side of S Grady Way from July 27th to the 30th Remove center roadway C-curb; perform trimming and tree removal



Talbot Rd S & Valley Medical Center

Work occurring on the west side of Talbot Rd S from July 20th to August 1st Traffic control set up Sawcut and remove sidewalk, curb Form and install footings for retaining wall



Kent

Central Ave S & S 259th St

Work occurring on the east and west sides of Central Ave S from July 2nd to the 8th Bollard installation (east side) Underground electrical, and light pole foundations (west side) Prepare final grade for shelter footings (west side)



108th Ave SE & SE 200th St

Work occurring on the east and west sides of 108th Ave SE from June 30 to July 31st Full-depth roadway removal (east side) Pave roadway (east side) Remove curb and gutter (west side) Install waterline (west side)



108th Ave SE & SE 216th St

Work occurring on the east side of 108th Ave SE from July 1st to the 24th Install shelter footings Install underground electrical and light pole foundations Install curb and gutter Install sidewalk



108th Ave SE & SE 220th St

Work occurring on the east and west sides of 108th Ave SE from July 1st to the 10th Remove existing roadway pavement Pave roadway (east) Install sidewalk (west) Remove roadway pavement (west) Pave roadway (west)



104th Ave SE & SE 228th St

Work occurring on the east side of 104th Ave SE from July 20th to August 1 st Sawcut and remove curb, gutter, and sidewalk



Canyon Dr SE & 94th Ave SE

Work occurring on the west side of Canyon Dr SE including the east and west sides of 94th Ave SE from July 13th to August 3rd Sawcut and remove curb, gutter, sidewalk, and roadway Install shelter footings Pave roadway and bike lane



Benson Rd SE & SE 224th St

Work occurring on the east and west sides of Benson Rd SE from July 9th to the 25th Sawcut and remove roadway (east) Pave roadway base (east) Sawcut and remove sidewalk, curb, roadway pavement (west) Install shelter footings (west) Install underground electrical and light pole foundations (west) Prepare for curb and sidewalk pavement restoration (west)



104th Ave SE & SE 235th St

Work occurring on the east and west sides of 104th Ave SE from July 7th to the 25th Install shelter and pylon footings (east) Prepare and place curb and sidewalk (east) Install shelter footings (east)



Remove curb, sidewalk, and retaining wall (west)

Auburn

Auburn Way N & 22nd St NE

Work occurring on the east of Auburn Way N from July 6th to the 10th

Install remaining sidewalk panel

Install electrical service connections

Auburn Way N & 42nd St NE

Work occurring on the east side of Auburn Way N and Island from July 1st to the 31st Install wall and shelter footings Remove curb and gutter Install replacement curb and gutter Install bollards Prepare and install island curb



Community Highlights

Renton

Renton Chalk Art Competition

July 25 | 10AM to 3 PM | Cedar River Park, 1717 Maple Valley Highway, Renton, WA, 98057

Get set for a kaleidoscope of creativity as Renton’s streets get a vibrant makeover at this year’s Chalk Art Competition! Local artists and amateurs are teaming up for a dazzling display of color and imagination.

Learn more.

Kent

Kent Station Summer Sounds: Nite Wave 80’s Nite

July 15 | 6 PM| 438 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA, 98032, United States

Celebrate the best of the 80s with high-energy New Wave hits that will have you dancing all night. Grab a seat on the plaza or enjoy the music from a nearby patio for a perfect evening of shopping, dining and live local rhythms in the heart of downtown Kent.

Learn more.

Auburn

Bon Odori

July 25 | 4 PM to 9:30 PM | 3625 Auburn Way North, Auburn, WA 98002

For over 50 years, White River Buddhist Temple has held this annual gathering welcoming individuals from all backgrounds. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 25th from 4:00 – 9:30 pm.

Admission to the event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Learn more.