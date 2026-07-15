Recognizing Metro’s Operators of the Month (March-April 2026)

They cook and also love Volkswagens. They travel and enjoy weightlifting. They golf, snowboard, play soccer and enjoy walks. Their riders say they are: “super cheerful and considerate,” “exceptionally courteous, especially to elderly passengers,” and an “incredibly kind and friendly driver who makes the commute better.”

They’re operators with close to a combined 250 years of transit driving experience who enjoy meeting with their riders and giving back to their communities.

Meet your Operators of the Month for March and April 2026

We love to hear from our riders about their operators! Please share your comments about our drivers. Interested in becoming a transit operator? Visit “Start your Metro career” to explore well-paying positions with full benefits and a pension in transit operations, trades, rail operations, customer information and countless other fields.

(Information provided by the operators)

Atlantic Base | March 2026: Tracy Nys



Tracy joined Metro in 2008 as a part-time operator and went full-time in 2012. An Operator of the Month in 2015, Tracy has numerous years of safe driving and 73 commendations. Tracy became a transit operator because she enjoys driving anything that rolls down the road. Tracy’s “children” are her two Chihuahuas. In her free time, Tracy enjoys walking barefoot, caring for the plants on her patio, Mariners games, summertime and all Volkswagen vehicles.

Tracy’s advice to other operators: “For trolley operators: Slow is smooth. Smooth is fast.”



Passenger praise: “The driver was super cheerful, considerate and made everyone on the bus’s day better! It was a delightful bus ride!”

Atlantic Base | April 2026: Breaumond W. Rhodes

Breaumond joined Metro in 2017 as a part-time operator and went to full-time later that year.

Breaumond became a transit operator because he enjoys helping people. Every day brings something different, from giving directions to safely managing situations. Working in safety, security and event planning helped shape the calm decision-making skills he uses today. Breaumond sharpened his culinary skills in college, skills that he now uses to organize Atlantic Base food events.

He is a proud parent of two children. As you can imagine, Breaumond enjoys cooking. He also likes traveling, live music, sports and his 250+ pair shoe collection.

Breaumond’s advice to other operators: “Stay locked in on safety and never get too comfortable. Everyday requires focus. Be patient with people, even when it’s not easy because you represent more than just yourself out there. You are the face of Metro.”

Passenger praise: “After a rider using a walker was pushed, the driver quickly stepped in, helped retrieve the walker, and made sure the rider boarded safely. He was kind, helpful, and deserves kudos.”

Bellevue Base | March 2026: Fitsum Abreha

Fitsum joined Metro in 2018 as a part-time operator and went full-time in 2019. He has several years of safe driving. Fitsum was inspired by an operator who drove Route 132 at night, someone who is now a chief at Atlantic Base, and a great example of what it means to be a public servant. Fitsum is married and has two children.

Fitsum’s advice to other operators: “Dignity is a birthright, therefore, everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

Praise from a Base Chief: “Fitsum is a humble, hardworking employee with quiet dedication, consistent quality and has a positive impact on his fellow operators.”

Bellevue Base | April 2026: Vinod Ram

Vinod joined Metro in 2016 as a part-time operator and went to full-time in 2017. He has several years of safe driving. Vinod became a transit operator because he wanted to serve the public and help customers reach their destinations. He began his transit career at Pierce Transit, later worked for SamTrans in California, and eventually joined Metro. Vinod has two children. In his free time, he enjoys playing soccer and watching documentaries.

Vinod’s advice to other operators: “Stay calm and focused on your goal. Never rush because safety comes first.”

Passenger praise: “The driver was exceptionally courteous, especially to elderly passengers. When my backpack got caught on the bench as I was getting off, he patiently waited for me. A true professional and kind person. Thank you!”

Central Base | March 2026: Kenneth Chau

Kenneth joined Metro in 2001 as a part-time operator and went full-time in 2003. He has numerous years of safe driving and six commendations. Kenneth loves being a transit operator. In his time away from work, Kenneth enjoys traveling.

Kenneth’s advice to other operators: “Keep safe.”

Passenger praise: “Driver provided exemplary service to a passenger with a disability whose scooter became stuck in the aisle, assisting her safely off the bus and onto the sidewalk. I was very impressed.”

Central Base | April 2026: Anthony L. Woods

Tony joined Metro in 2000 and went to full-time in 2002. In 2006, he received the Medal of Heroism from the King County Sheriff’s Department. Currently he has numerous years of safe driving and 222 commendations. He also received a King County Metro award for the most commendations.

Tony became a transit operator because, as he puts it, “I needed a job.” Outside of work, he enjoys weightlifting and staying active.

Tony’s advice to other operators: “Read the Book – follow the Book.”

Passenger praise: “I had a great ride with this driver. He was positive, friendly, and helpful with stop and landmark announcements. He created a fun atmosphere, joked with riders, and made the commute home much more enjoyable.”

East Base | March 2026: Tamara Denisiuk

Tamara joined Metro as a part-time operator in 1996. She has numerous years of safe driving and multiple commendations. Inspired when her husband, an East Base operator, struggled with the CDL test, Tamara took it herself, passed and pursued a career as a transit operator. Tamara has four children and enjoys reading and hiking.

Tamara’s advice to other operators: “Love your job and love the people to do it.”

Passenger praise: “An excellent driver. Always kind, punctual and safe. She ensures passengers are seated, checked on my stop, and showed genuine care!”

East Base | April 2026: Edward K. Moses

Edward joined Metro in 1986 and has built an impressive record of decades of safe driving, along with earning 10 commendations. Edward became a transit operator because of the flexible schedules and his desire to help people. In his free time, Edward enjoys jogging.

Edward’s advice to other operators: “Don’t take matters too seriously.”

Passenger praise: “Just had best bus ride ever! Not a single jerk, efficient time, polite service. Fantastic driver!”

North Base | March 2026: Dawit Seyoum

Dawit joined Metro as a part-time operator in 2015 and went full-time in 2016. He has earned six commendations and has several years of safe driving. Dawit became a transit operator because he values Metro’s strong benefits and stability. Dawit considers his father his hero. Dawit also brings a background in the medical field. Married with twins, Dawit’s hobbies are playing and watching soccer and basketball.

Dawit’s advice to other operators: “It’s essential to prioritize our riders first and foremost. When you’re in their shoes, think of how you would like to be treated.”

Passenger praise: “Dawit helped me recover my wallet after I left it on the 45. He kindly let me ride to the end of the line, where the other driver had it. Both were courteous and professional. I’m very grateful.”

North Base | April 2026: Glen Pastika

Glen joined Metro in 2009 as a part-time operator and went full-time in 2012. He has several years of safe driving. Glen became a transit operator after his sister encouraged him to apply following a layoff.

A former hockey and baseball player, Glen now enjoys golf, ping pong, online crosswords and watching sports. He is married and has a son.

Glen’s advice to other operators: “Be kind, be patient and beware of the unexpected.”

Passenger praise: “Please thank this driver for all his hard work and dedication. We truly appreciate him.”

Ryerson Base | March 2026: Muluken Tegegna

“Muller” joined Metro as a part-time operator in 2018 and went full-time in 2019. He has several years of safe driving and nine commendations. Muller says moving to Seattle and joining King County Metro was his best decision and is grateful for the opportunities. Married with three children, in his free time Muller enjoys spending time with his family and playing Ping Pong.

Muller’s advice to other operators: “You cannot control how the other driver will behave, but you can learn a skill to avoid them!”

Passenger praise: “An incredibly kind and friendly driver who makes the commute better. His welcoming attitude is truly appreciated.”

Ryerson Base | April 2026: Wallace F. Douglas

Wallace joined Metro in 2008 as a part-time operator and has been full-time since 2010. He has multiple years of safe driving. Wallace has called Seattle home for the past 50 years. He became a transit operator to expand his skills as a commercial vehicle driver. In his free time, Wallace enjoys reading, music and sports.

Wallace’s advice to other operators: “Don’t take it home with you.”

Passenger praise: “A truck had collided with another bus and was blocking the Aurora bus lane. Our operator noticed stranded riders, pulled over and picked many of them up so they wouldn’t be late for work. I appreciated the quick thinking, care and professionalism. Thank you to this operator.”

South Base | March 2026: Jamal Ahmed

Jamal joined Metro as a part-time operator in 2012 and went full-time 2015. He has multiple years of safe driving and nine commendations.

Jamal became a transit operator to serve his community, connect with people, and help passengers reach their destinations safely.

Jamal is married and has five children. In his leisure time he enjoys playing soccer with friends.

Jamal’s advice to other operators: “Treat everyone with respect and the dignity they deserve, and you will enjoy your work.”

Passenger praise: “Kudos to the driver for skillfully avoiding a car’s sudden move, preventing what seemed like an inevitable collision.”

South Base | April 2026: Brad R. Shipman

Brad joined Metro in 2007 as part-time operator. He has numerous years of safe driving.

Brad joined Metro as a backup plan with no transit experience, but it turned out to be the right fit. He says the job has introduced him to many interesting people and great coworkers.

Outside of work, he enjoys biking, snowboarding and spending time outdoors.

Brad’s advice to other operators: “Whatever the challenge, whatever the test, whatever you strive for, give it your best.”

Passenger praise: “I ride the bus daily and continue to appreciate the kindness and care this driver shows passengers. Every ride with this driver is wonderful.”

Every month, operators from King County Metro’s seven transit bases select an Operator of the Month. Each operator recognized demonstrates safe driving skills, is courteous and helpful and pays conscientious attention to attendance, appearance and discipline.

Please join us in congratulating them. Our Operators of the Month later vote on who among them will be chosen as Metro’s Operator of the Year!