The following is a public health notification from the Town of Narragansett Emergency Management Agency.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert statewide, in effect until midnight tonight, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Bands of heavy wildfire smoke originating from northern Minnesota and Ontario are moving through Southern New England, driving up fine particulate matter to levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG). The National Weather Service (NWS) Boston/Norton office has indicated that localized wind patterns will keep patchy smoke and poor visibility in the area through Friday morning. Hourly readings may spike into the "Unhealthy" (Red) category on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Key protective measures for residents, particularly those with asthma, lung disease, or heart conditions:

• Minimize Exposure: Limit strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. Move activities indoors where possible.

• Seal Indoor Spaces: Keep windows and doors closed. Use high-efficiency (HEPA) air filters in your heating and cooling systems.

• Recirculate Car Air: While driving, set vehicle air conditioning systems to "recirculate" to prevent pulling in smoky outside air.

• Wear Proper Filtration: If you must spend extended time outdoors, a properly fitted N95 respirator is highly recommended to filter out fine smoke particles (standard surgical and cloth masks do not filter particles).

• Manage Symptoms: Keep quick-relief medications close by and follow your personal asthma/respiratory action plan.

Keep an eye on real-time local conditions at RI DEM Air Quality Forecast Page