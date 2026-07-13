RI Blood Center Declares Blood Emergency

Today, Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) and Connecticut Blood Center (CTBC) declared a blood emergency as the region’s blood supply fell below a 2-day inventory, well below the 5–7 days needed to meet routine and emergency patient needs. This is part of a broader national challenge. The American Red Cross also declared a national emergency blood shortage today, and blood centers across the country are reporting critically low inventories as hospitals enter the summer trauma season while blood donations typically decline during vacations, holiday travel, and school breaks.

As one of Rhode Island's premier coastal communities, Narragansett welcomes thousands of residents and visitors each summer. We would greatly appreciate the Town's help in raising awareness and encouraging eligible donors to give blood during this critical period.

There are several ways the Town could help:

• Spreading the word on social media, in public statements and press, and other communications channels: Reshare our posts on Facebook (RI/CT), Instagram (RI/CT), Twitter/X (RI/CT), LinkedIn (RI/CT), and Bluesky. Please include this link [https://bit.ly/4vs9Yfj] and tag us in any public-facing posts so we can help amplify your message. You can also use our social media graphics as well as talking points for any public statements encouraging residents to donate blood, and we are happy to provide a script if you are willing to film a short video PSA for your followers.

• Donate blood: Encourage your staff, colleagues, friends, family, and community to donate blood as well. A single donation can save up to three lives.

• Host a blood drive with RIBC/CTBC: If you have the space and 20+ willing donors, we can take care of the rest.

Blood cannot be manufactured and depends entirely on generous volunteer donors. Every donation helps ensure hospitals have the blood needed for trauma patients, cancer treatments, surgeries, childbirth complications, and countless other lifesaving procedures.

Narragansett has always demonstrated a strong sense of community, and we are hopeful that spirit will once again help patients across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts who depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day.