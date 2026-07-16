Blood donations needed during summer’s ‘100 Deadliest Days’

For immediate release: July 16, 2026 (26-053)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – Blood supplies across the Northwest are running low. The Washington State Department of Health encourages everyone who is eligible to donate blood to help ensure hospitals have the lifesaving resources patients need.

One pint of donated blood can save up to three lives by providing red blood cells, plasma, or platelets. It takes more than 1,000 donors a day to keep up with the demand for blood in the Northwest, said Curt Bailey, President and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest.

“This shortage is especially concerning because we’re in the middle of what’s known as the 100 Deadliest Days,” Bailey said. “That’s the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen car crashes spike and donations drop. Last month, we had to bring in a record amount of blood from other parts of the country to keep up with the demand for blood locally. It’s vital to donate blood to keep our community safe this summer.”

The American Red Cross also issued a national blood appeal, citing a significant decline in donations that’s affecting blood inventories across the country. “The decline in donors is impacting our ability to maintain optimal inventory levels and meet hospital demand consistently across the region,” said Angel Montes, regional executive for the American Red Cross.

Summer is traditionally one of the most challenging times of the year for blood collection. School breaks, vacations, and busy schedules often lead to fewer donations, while the need for blood remains constant for trauma patients, cancer treatments, and surgeries.

Please consider giving blood. You can schedule an appointment and learn eligibility requirements by visiting Northwest Blood Coalition members’ websites:

A single blood donation can help save up to three lives and make a critical difference for patients in need.

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