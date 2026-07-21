State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (July 21, 2026)

For immediate release: July 21, 2026 (26-054)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

Olympia -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint

Benton County

In May 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Ramon Castaneda (NA60523611) by default order. Castaneda failed to respond to an April 2025 letter of cooperation regarding a complaint alleging inappropriate sexual conduct. He also failed to respond to the department’s January 2026 statement of charges.

King County

In May 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the certified medical assistant credential of Larry Vern Smalley (CM60901639) by default order. Smalley was charged in 2024 with misdemeanor stalking and criminal trespass after allegedly entering a person’s home without permission and was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order. Smalley failed to respond to the department’s March 2026 statement of charges.

Pierce County

In May 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Elisapeta Tuavale (NA61513952), pending further disciplinary proceedings. Charges allege that in December 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Tuavale physically and mentally abused, improperly restrained, and neglected a vulnerable adult. The finding became final in February 2026, and Tuavale was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry, prohibiting her from being employed in the care of and having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Colorado: In May 2026 the Board of Physical Therapy suspended the physical therapist credential of Jeanna Viramontes (PT61068655) for at least five years by default order. In May 2024, the Minnesota Board of Physical Therapy restricted Viramontes’ Minnesota physical therapy license for five years. Viramontes failed to respond to the board’s 2026 statement of charges and must pay a $5,000 fine before petitioning for reinstatement.

Oregon: In May 2026 the Department of Health and Hillary Drusilla Gregorich (HM61029086) entered an agreed order suspending Gregorich’s home care aide credential for at least three years. Gregorich admitted she had a romantic relationship with a patient while serving as the patient’s caregiver. Gregorich must satisfy certain conditions before petitioning for reinstatement.

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