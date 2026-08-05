DOH celebrates National Immunization Awareness Month, names 2026 Immunization Champion

For immediate release: August 5, 2026 (26-054)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – August is National Immunization Awareness Month, an annual observance that highlights the importance of protecting people of all ages from vaccine-preventable diseases. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is recognizing the month by announcing Washington’s 2026 Immunization Champion Award winner. DOH will also recognize this year’s Immunize WA Awards recipients later this month.

“National Immunization Awareness Month is a chance to remind Washington residents to stay up to date on crucial immunizations, especially as we head into a new school year,” said Jamilia Sherls, Office of Immunization director, DOH. “It’s also an opportunity to thank the providers, clinic staff, Tribal and community partners across our state who make vaccination possible. Vaccines remain one of the most effective ways to prevent serious illness, and it takes a dedicated network of people to make sure every child, teen, and adult in our state has access to them. We are deeply grateful for their work.”

2026 Immunization Champion Award

The Immunization Champion Award is a national honor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Association of Immunization Managers. Recipients are selected by a committee of health professionals across Washington who score nominees using a national rubric.

This year’s Washington winner is Alyssa Caucci, MHA, Quality & Patient Engagement director at NeighborCare Health in Seattle. Through her leadership, Caucci has inspired colleagues across departments to remain motivated and committed to improving immunization rates, even during a difficult and rapidly changing public health environment. Learn more about Caucci, other nominees and past winners on the DOH Immunization Champion Award webpage.

Immunize WA Awards

The Immunize WA Awards recognize clinics across the state that meet or exceed state and national immunization goals for children and adolescents. The program was created in partnership with DOH, the Washington State Health Care Authority, the WA State HPV Free Task Force, and all major health plans in Washington.

Immunize WA Awards are separated into three categories:

Childhood Immunizations

Adolescent Immunizations

HPV Cancer Prevention Award

Award-winning clinics achieved immunization rates of 70% or higher among child and adolescent patients. Clinics receiving the HPV Cancer Prevention Award achieved at least 25% coverage for initiation of the HPV vaccine series among 9- and 10-year-olds.

The full list of 2026 Immunize WA Awards recipients will be announced August 25 on the DOH website.

Vaccine access for Washington residents

While most health insurance plans cover recommended vaccines at no cost, Washington residents without insurance can still get life-saving vaccines through the following programs:

Parents can find the complete list of required immunizations for the 2026-27 school year on the DOH School and Child Care Immunization webpage. To review your family’s vaccination history, visit myirmobile.com.

Resources for providers

DOH offers a range of tools to help providers deliver, track, and report immunizations across Washington:

Providers with questions can contact the DOH Office of Immunization for support.

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