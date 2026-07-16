Union County Accepting Applications For 2027 Local Arts Grant Program

The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs are pleased to announce that applications for the 2027 Local Arts Program Grant, commonly known as “LAP,” will be accepted beginning July 31, 2026.

The Union County Local Arts Program supports a wide variety of arts programming presented by organizations based in Union County and helps expand access to high-quality arts experiences for residents throughout the community.

“The Local Arts Program plays an important role in strengthening and enriching our communities by supporting the artists, organizations, and cultural institutions that bring creativity and inspiration to residents of all ages,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “From concerts and theater productions to workshops and educational programs, these grants help ensure that the arts continue to thrive throughout Union County. We encourage eligible organizations to apply and take advantage of this valuable funding opportunity.”

The Local Arts Grant is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Two grant opportunities are available through the program:

• General Operating Support Grants are available exclusively to nonprofit arts organizations. The maximum request amount is $15,000, and requests may not exceed 40 percent of the organization’s 2027 operating budget.

• Special Project Grants are available to both arts organizations and non-arts organizations, including nonprofits, libraries, and units of local government, to support a specific arts project such as a concert series, performance, exhibition, or arts education program. The maximum request amount is $4,500, and matching funds are required.

Programming must take place within Union County during calendar year 2027. Applications must be completed and submitted online through the grant portal. Funding decisions are based on factors including demonstrated artistic excellence, administrative capacity, professionalism, and community impact and outreach.

The deadline to submit a completed application is September 30, 2026.

First-time applicants must have a valid Union County mailing address. Full details including eligibility requirements are in the Local Arts Grant 2027 Guidelines, available at https://ucnj.org/cultural-funding/.

The Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs administers the Local Arts Program Grant, as well as the HEART Grant and the History Grant.

An interactive Grant Workshop providing information, guidance, and a question-and-answer session covering all three grant programs will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to attend. Registration for the workshop is available at: https://ucnj.org/cultural-funding-zoom/.

For questions regarding the Local Arts Program or to obtain access to the grant portal, contact Local Arts Program Grant Coordinator Martha Sturm at msturm@ucnj.org. For information about all Union County programs and services, visit www.ucnj.org, call the Public Information Line at 877-424-1234, email info@ucnj.org, or use the online contact form.