Statement from Union County on the Passing of Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi

The Union County Board of County Commissioners is deeply saddened by the passing of Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi, a devoted public servant who remained committed to her work and to the residents of Union County throughout her life.

Joanne brought tremendous knowledge, energy and determination to the County Clerk’s Office every day. She was always looking for ways to make its services more accessible and convenient, whether by expanding office hours, improving online access to public records, providing residents with clear election information or creating new resources for veterans, notaries and business owners.

“I have known Joanne for more than 45 years, dating back to her campaign for mayor of Springfield. I watched her go on to serve as Union County Register of Deeds and Mortgages and later as County Clerk, building a remarkable career in public service,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “Throughout all those years, Joanne was a constant presence in Union County government. She cared deeply about her work and the residents who relied on her office. She was smart, strong and determined, and she never stopped working to improve the services her office provided. It is difficult to imagine our County without her. On behalf of the entire Board of County Commissioners, I extend our deepest condolences to her family, her loved ones and everyone who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

She was also a respected and fearless advocate for election integrity. Joanne was never afraid to raise difficult questions, challenge the status quo or stand her ground when she believed the public’s trust was at stake. Her leadership helped strengthen election safeguards not only in Union County, but across New Jersey.

“Joanne was not only an accomplished constitutional officer, but also an important part of our County family,” said Union County Manager Ed Oatman. “She remained deeply involved in the work of her office and brought decades of experience and an extraordinary sense of responsibility to her role. Her loss will be felt immediately throughout County government. We will miss her leadership, her strength and the unmistakable presence she brought to everything she did.”

Joanne’s leadership and innovation earned recognition throughout New Jersey and across the country. She was a six-time recipient of the National Association of Counties Award for innovative government and computerization, served in leadership positions with state, national and international professional organizations, and taught public administration at Rutgers University for nearly 20 years.

“Joanne’s legacy is also an important part of the history of women in public service,” said Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “She stepped forward at a time when women were not nearly as well represented in elected office, and she showed that women belonged not only at the table, but in positions of leadership. Through her strength, longevity and example, she helped open doors for more women to run, serve and lead. I will always be grateful for her support and guidance, and she will be deeply missed.”

The Board of County Commissioners joins the entire Union County community in mourning Joanne’s loss. Her work helped shape the way residents access County services, public records and elections, and the impact of her service will continue to be felt for many years to come.