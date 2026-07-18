Storm Safety and Weather Related Park Advisories
Facility & Park Closures
Due to today’s forecast of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and the potential for localized flooding, Ulrich Pool and Wheeler Spray Park are closed for the day.
In addition, Green Brook Park and Cedar Brook Park in Plainfield will close today at 10:00 a.m. in anticipation of possible flooding conditions.
The safety of our residents and staff is our highest priority. We ask everyone to respect all park closures and barricades and to use caution if traveling throughout the day as weather conditions may change rapidly.
Please continue to follow Union County’s official social media channels for updates throughout the day.
Storm Advisory
The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and localized flooding throughout the day. Union County encourages all residents to stay weather aware and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors.
Safety Tips:
- If you don’t need to travel, consider staying home until the worst of the weather has passed.
- Avoid driving through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
- Stay away from flooded areas, streams, and fast-moving water.
- Secure outdoor furniture, umbrellas, garbage cans, and other loose items that could become airborne in strong winds.
- Stay clear of downed trees and power lines. Always assume downed wires are energized and report them immediately.
- Charge your cell phone and other essential devices in case of power outages.
- If you rely on electrically powered medical equipment, be sure you have a backup plan in place.
- Check in on elderly neighbors, relatives, or anyone who may need extra assistance before, during, or after the storm.
Report Power Outages
If you experience a power outage, please report it directly to your electric utility:
Help Keep 9-1-1 Available
- Please do not call 9-1-1 to report power outages, weather updates, or other non-emergency issues.
- Reporting outages directly to your utility helps restoration crews respond more efficiently.
- Only call 9-1-1 if there is an immediate threat to life, a serious injury, fire, or another life-threatening emergency.
Union County officials will continue monitoring conditions throughout the day. Please follow Union County’s official social media channels and website for potential updates.
Stay safe, look out for one another, and thank you for doing your part to help keep Union County safe.
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