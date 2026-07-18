Storm Safety and Weather Related Park Advisories

Facility & Park Closures

Due to today’s forecast of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and the potential for localized flooding, Ulrich Pool and Wheeler Spray Park are closed for the day.

In addition, Green Brook Park and Cedar Brook Park in Plainfield will close today at 10:00 a.m. in anticipation of possible flooding conditions.

The safety of our residents and staff is our highest priority. We ask everyone to respect all park closures and barricades and to use caution if traveling throughout the day as weather conditions may change rapidly.

Please continue to follow Union County’s official social media channels for updates throughout the day.