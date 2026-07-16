State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick provides Morgan County governmental operations with a "fair" rating
07/16/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Morgan County
governmental operations need to improve in a number of areas according to a new
report issued by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. The audit released
today provides the county with a "fair" rating as it identifies
necessary improvements in the county's budgeting process as well as the Morgan
County Sheriff's Office.
"The good
news is the county doesn't show any signs of excessive waste or fraud, but it
does have several areas lacking controls and procedures, which can lead to
inefficiency and increase the possibility that fraudulent activity could occur.
The county also needs to more strictly follow the law regarding the management
and monitoring of its budgeting," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I am
appreciative of the response from county officials who have taken our
recommendations seriously and are already working to put them into place."
The audit
report finds the County Commission failed to adequately monitor the county's
budget-to-actual receipts and disbursements. The commission also failed to
prepare budget amendments to prevent disbursements in excess of budgeted
amounts. For the year ended December 31, 2024, actual disbursements exceeded
the county's budgeted disbursements by nearly $3 million. The report notes
state law prohibits counties
from spending more than budgeted and provides guidance on when budget
amendments are allowable. Proper monitoring of budgets prior
to disbursing funds is necessary for the budget to be an effective management
tool and to comply with state law.
The report also
identifies several areas in need of improvement in the Morgan County Sheriff's
Office. Commission fees totaling $10,081 from Sheriff's sales
held prior to July 2022 are maintained in the Sheriff's escrow bank account and
have not been remitted to the County Treasurer as required by state law. In
addition, Sheriff's office personnel do not conduct periodic physical
inventories of seized property. A complete inventory has not been performed in
approximately 6 years. The report notes adequate internal controls are
essential and would significantly reduce the risk of loss, theft, or misuse of
the seized property. The audit report also notes the Sheriff's office does not
issue receipt slips or maintain a record of Sunshine Law request fees received,
does not restrictively endorse checks received for payment of Sunshine Law fees
upon receipt, does not have a log of records requested under the Sunshine Law,
and does not prepare a monthly list of liabilities for the Sheriff's fees bank
account.
Another finding in
the report identifies how the Morgan County Public Administrator does not
always file annual settlements timely. In a review of all 53
active cases with annual settlements due in 2024, the audit found the Public
Administrator did not timely file 20 settlements. Settlements for these cases
were filed between 1 and 579 days after the due date. The Public Administrator
had not filed settlements for an additional 4 cases for deceased wards' estates
as of March 3, 2026, with these settlements due during 2018, 2020, 2023, and
2024.
Other
findings in the report include a failure by the County Clerk to perform
accurate monthly bank reconciliations or maintain a cumulative book balance for
the special elections bank account, a failure by the county to calculate
all property tax levy reduction amounts or consider whether transfers were
needed to the Road and Bridge Fund to replace lost property tax revenue
totaling $256,848, mid-term
salary increases for the Sheriff in violation of constitutional provisions, and
a failure to develop a records
management and retention policy that includes electronic communication in
compliance with the Missouri Secretary of State Records Services Division
guidance.
The complete audit report for Morgan County is available here.
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