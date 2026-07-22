New report from Auditor Fitzpatrick finds the Bates County Sheriff wasted more than $178,000 in public funds to create a mounted patrol, subsidize a not-for-profit posse, hold rodeo events, and throw parties
07/22/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
What do horses named Bandit, Tater, and Duck have in common with a
sno-cone machine, a dunk tank, and a go-kart? They're all part of the wasteful
spending by the Bates County Sheriff's Office uncovered in a new report
released today by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.
The audit conducted by
Fitzpatrick's office gives the Bates County Sheriff's Office the lowest possible rating of "poor" and
notes how Sheriff Chad Anderson wasted
public resources to maintain a Mounted Patrol (MP) and fund a Sheriff's Posse
(Posse), as well as fund rodeo and community events, donate to various private
organizations, hold parties, and use county assets for personal use.
"A county sheriff is entrusted with the duty to
promote public safety and protect the lives of county residents, and using
taxpayer funds to purchases horses, hold rodeos, and throw holiday parties is
clearly a betrayal of the public's trust and a misuse of funds that could have
been better used for legitimate law enforcement purposes or by Bates County
taxpayers," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I'm sure there are people in
Bates County who enjoyed seeing Bandit, Tater, and Duck, and attending some of
the events the Sheriff financed with public funds but they may be less thrilled
when they realize how much money he diverted away from law enforcement efforts
to purchase and care for these horses, and to buy items that have no law
enforcement purpose like a dunk tank, a sno-cone machine, and a go-kart."
Fitzpatrick added, "I would like to think Sheriff
Anderson would take responsibility for the poor decisions he has made, but the
truth is he has gone to great lengths to delay our audit and to refute the
findings contained in our report that are intended to improve the function of
his office. It required multiple subpoenas to obtain the Sheriff's testimony
and relevant documents to complete the audit, and it is disappointing that instead
of accepting responsibility for the issues we identified, Sheriff Anderson chose
to question our office's auditing expertise."
The audit report documents how the Bates County
Sheriff's Office used more than $110,000 in county funds to establish and
maintain the MP unit that was rarely used for law enforcement purposes. During
the time period covered by the audit the MP attended 8 parades, 6 tractor
shows, 4 rodeos, 4 fun horse shows, and 1 family fun day. During that same
period of time the unit performed only one search and rescue and no crowd or
traffic control. The report notes the unit was used for a second search and
rescue effort in May 2026, but points out the number of ceremonial events
significantly outnumbers the official law enforcement uses. The report also
points out that many of the horses purchased by the office were at an advanced
age and some had to be euthanized shortly after purchase. Of the current
horses, only Bandit, who is 24 years of age, is search and rescue certified,
while Duck and Tater have no experience or training. In total, the office has
spent nearly $42,000 to purchase horses and at least another $53,225 to board,
feed, and care for them. The Sheriff also spent $15,000 to purchase a horse
trailer and have it wrapped with Bates County Sheriff Mounted Patrol signage.
The report also looks at how the Sheriff has used
county resources to pay some of the expenses of the Posse, which is a
not-for-profit entity without a written agreement with the office. The Sheriff used county funds to pay invoices
addressed to the Posse totaling $16,848 including $7,406 for shirts with the
Posse badge logo, $4,543 for medical training and equipment, $1,749 for Posse
badges, $1,477 for customized saddle pads, $1,150 for supplies, and $523 for
awards. The Sheriff also assigned the county-owned 2005 Chevy Tahoe to the
Posse and used county funds totaling $605 to have the vehicle wrapped with the
Posse's lettering and insignia. The report questions what safety or law
enforcement purpose requires the Sheriff's office to pay to outfit Posse
volunteers with realistic badges and Bates County Sheriff's office
identification. In our audit period, the Posse has only been deployed to assist
in 1 search and rescue mission and has not otherwise been used for documented
law enforcement activities.
The audit report takes issue with the Sheriff's use
of $23,788 to finance annual fundraising rodeos for the Posse and other
community events such as Family Fun Days. Neither the county nor the Sheriff's
office were reimbursed for funds spent on the events and all proceeds went to
the concession vendor or the Posse from advertising sales. The Sheriff used
county funds totaling $1,075 to advertise the events and rent portable toilets
for monthly Rodeo Fun Shows for the Posse, and used county funds totaling $653
on 75 shirts in various sizes and colors for a dodge ball tournament hosted by
the Bates County Sheriff's Posse. Additionally, the Sheriff maintains assets
with no law enforcement purpose to facilitate the hosting of or participation
in the community events. The Sheriff's asset list includes a dunk tank, a
popcorn machine, a sno-cone machine, a roller grill, a cheese warmer, and a
go-kart.
The audit also uncovered how the Sheriff donated $23,268 in county
funds to local youth sports programs, and other not-for-profits. Included in
that total is $5,045 for the construction, maintenance, and holiday decoration
of a replica 1880's Sheriff's office
located at the Adrian Frontier Village in Adrian, Missouri. The Sheriff's
Office could not provide
any law enforcement purpose for the construction, maintenance, and decoration
of the replica building. The report also documents how the Sheriff used
county funds to purchase food from local restaurants and rented event venues
totaling $4,356 for parties. Additionally, the Sheriff
used county assets for personal or non-county purposes and did not store all
county property at approved county locations. The Sheriff used county assets
for Posse and community events (dunk tank, vehicles, and MP horses) and used
the county's armored vehicle for his son's high school prom. He also failed to
consistently store the horse trailer at county approved locations.
The report points out the Sheriff attributed the
extensive expenditures for community events, donations, and purchases of
promotional items to community policing efforts, but does not have any policies
or procedures for such a program or documentation to support how the
expenditures supported his office's community policing goals, activities, or
mission. The Sheriff used county funds to purchase promotional items
totaling $13,735 to give away at community events. Items purchased include ink
pens, lip balm, hand sanitizer, toy sheriff badges, hand fans, cups, beach
balls, stress balls, string bags, stickers, mood bracelets, and flying discs as
part of his office's community policing program. However, he does not have any
documentation to support what community policing goals the items achieve.
Other findings in the report include a significant cash reserve in
the Law Enforcement Fund without a plan for use of the balance or to reduce the
Law Enforcement Sales Tax rate; improper uses
of restricted Inmate Security Fund money to purchase items; lacking payroll
controls and procedures; improper waiving of concealed carry weapon permit fees
for some applicants; insufficient accounting controls and procedures; and
inadequate inventory controls and procedures over commissary items sold to
inmates.
The complete audit report for the
Bates County Sheriff's Office is available here.
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