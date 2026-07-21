Auditor Fitzpatrick initiates petition audit of the City of Salem
07/21/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick will answer
the call of concerned citizens of the
City of Salem by launching a petition audit that will provide a thorough review
of the governmental operations in the southern Missouri municipality. Auditors officially
began field work on the performance audit on Monday, July 20.
"We take the efforts and concerns of the Salem
residents who signed the petition very seriously and will do our best to
provide them with a detailed look at how their city government is operating
while also identifying any areas that can be improved," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick. "I know many of the citizens of Salem have taken issue with
their utility bills and we will certainly look closely at these concerns to
make sure the city is in compliance with all relevant state laws. Our goal is
to make sure the city is operating in a manner that is effective, efficient,
and accountable."
Petitioners needed 278 signatures to trigger the audit
and were able to accumulate 284 signatures that were certified by the Dent
County Clerk. The City of Salem was last audited by the State Auditor's Office
in 2010. The report, which was also
triggered by a citizen petition, found the city had transferred substantial
amounts from the Electric Fund to the General Fund without adequate
justification. The audit also found the city had not adequately
documented the calculation of utility rate increases.
Individuals
may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the
City of Salem to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by
email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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