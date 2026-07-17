Cranemasters Accelerates Innovation in Customer Solutions

The appointment of Allen Miotke strengthens engineering capabilities, product development, and cross-operational collaboration.

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cranemasters has expanded its engineering leadership team by appointing Allen Miotke as Vice President of Engineering & Innovation . The investment reinforces Cranemasters’ commitment to engineering excellence, product development, and customer-focused innovation as the company continues to expand its capabilities throughout the railroad industry.Miotke brings two decades of experience across engineering, manufacturing, automation, and leadership. He will oversee engineering strategy, innovation initiatives, product development, and technical operations, working closely with customers, manufacturing teams, field operations personnel, and company leadership. A key focus of the expanded engineering organization will be to increase collaboration with customers and Cranemasters’ Strategic Operations team to rapidly translate real-world operating challenges into innovative products, services, and solutions.“Engineering has always been one of Cranemasters’ core strengths,” said Barry Isringhausen, Cranemasters’ President. “This investment reflects our commitment to innovation and technical excellence and to delivering industry-leading solutions for our customers.”“Cranemasters has built a reputation for solving challenges others cannot,” said Miotke. “I am excited to help expand our engineering capabilities and to continue developing solutions that deliver measurable value for our customers.”About CranemastersCranemasters is a leading provider of specialized railroad services, equipment, and engineered solutions. The company delivers innovative, safety-focused capabilities that support railroad operations, derailment recovery, track repair and construction, retarder replacement and installation, bridge repair, mobile railcar repair, and the resolution of complex track challenges across North America. Through a combination of engineering expertise, operational experience, and purpose-built equipment, Cranemasters helps customers solve some of the railroad industry’s most demanding challenges.

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