Cranemasters’ Kansas City Division Celebrates Seven Years Without a Recordable Injury

Seven consecutive years without a recordable injury reflect Cranemasters’ unwavering commitment to safety, accountability, and looking out for one another.

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cranemasters is proud to recognize an outstanding safety milestone as its Kansas City Division marks seven consecutive years without a single OSHA-recordable injury. This achievement reflects the dedication of every member of the Kansas City team and reinforces Cranemasters’ long-standing commitment to making safety the foundation of every job. Whether responding to emergencies, performing track construction and maintenance, or delivering engineered rail solutions, the team’s success is built on consistent situational awareness, adherence to established procedures, and a commitment to making the right decisions, even under challenging conditions.“Safety isn’t measured by a single accomplishment—it’s the result of thousands of good decisions made every day,” said Ricky Talavera, Safety & Risk Mitigation, Cranemasters. “Seven years without a recordable injury is an exceptional achievement that demonstrates the professionalism accountability , and teamwork our Kansas City employees bring to every project.”The milestone also reflects the support of colleagues across Cranemasters who continually strengthen the company’s safety culture by sharing knowledge, leading by example, and our shared commitment to one another."I'm incredibly proud of what the Kansas City team has accomplished," said Barry Isringhausen, President of Cranemasters. "Seven years without a recordable injury is a remarkable milestone, but it's really the result of thousands of smart decisions made every day. It's about watching out for your teammates, doing the job right, and never compromising on safety. Thank you to everyone in Kansas City—and everyone across Cranemasters—who continues to make safety part of everything we do."Cranemasters congratulates the entire Kansas City Division and everyone who has contributed to this remarkable accomplishment. Their dedication to safety, teamwork, and operational excellence helps protect employees, better serve customers, and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering engineered railroad solutions safely and efficiently.About CranemastersCranemasters is a leading provider of specialized railroad services, equipment, and engineered solutions. The company delivers innovative, safety-focused capabilities that support railroad operations, derailment recovery, track repair and construction, retarder replacement and installation, bridge repair, mobile railcar repair, and the resolution of complex track challenges across North America. Through a combination of engineering expertise, operational experience, and purpose-built equipment, Cranemasters helps customers solve some of the railroad industry’s most demanding challenges.

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